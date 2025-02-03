The CMOOR Group celebrates 25 years of innovation in security industry training and compliance

The CMOOR Group announces its 25th anniversary, marking a quarter century of innovation and leadership in the security industry. Founded in 2000 by Connie and Chris Moorhead, the company has evolved from developing custom training solutions to becoming an industry leader in comprehensive training, continuing education, and compliance management solutions.

"What began as a mission to address the security industry's growing need for standardized training has evolved into end-to-end solutions that serve the largest associations, manufacturers, and integrators throughout the industry," said Connie Moorhead, CEO of The CMOOR Group. "From developing the industry's first e-learning course on electronic access control to our current suite of solutions, including SecurityCEU.com and the Obsequio Compliance Management System, we've consistently anticipated and met the industry's evolving needs. But, as we celebrate this milestone, we're just getting started."

The company's growth reflects its commitment to innovation and excellence in addressing complex industry challenges. Through its flagship platforms, SecurityCEU.com and Obsequio, The CMOOR Group provides comprehensive training and compliance management solutions. Obsequio's recent recognition—winning three industry awards between 2019 and 2024—evidences the company's impact.

"The CMOOR Group has been an invaluable partner for The Monitoring Association for nearly 20 years," said Celia Besore, CEO of The Monitoring Association. "Their innovative online training solutions have become a cornerstone of our educational offerings, helping our members maintain the highest standards of professional excellence."

The company's success is built on stable leadership and long-term expertise, with team members' tenures ranging from 5 to 21 years. This continuity has enabled The CMOOR Group to maintain strong relationships with industry associations, including TMA, ASIS, SIA, the California Alarm Association, the Western Burglar and Fire Alarm Association, the Arizona Alarm Association, and others, while consistently delivering cutting-edge solutions.

To celebrate this milestone, The CMOOR Group is offering a special 25-25-25 promotion: 25% off retail pricing for SecurityCEU courses for 25 days, running February 3-28, 2025, in honor of their 25th anniversary. This promotion is available to both individual subscribers and corporate customers. To take advantage of this promotion, use the discount code CM2525 at checkout on SecurityCEU.com. Corporate customers should email [email protected] to receive a volume quote.

For more information about The CMOOR Group and their services, visit https://cmoor.com.