i-PRO secures E&I Cooperative Services Contract to deliver security to schools

i-PRO Americas Inc. (formerly Panasonic Security), a global leader in professional security solutions for security and public safety, today announced that it has been awarded E&I Cooperative Services Contract #EI00470. This agreement provides over 6,000 member institutions of E&I Cooperative Services with streamlined access to i-PRO’s advanced security systems and services through a cost-effective and statutory-compliant procurement process.

E&I Cooperative Services, the only member-owned, non-profit sourcing cooperative exclusively focused on serving the education sector, offers its members significant cost savings, efficiency gains, and risk mitigation strategies. Through this competitively bid contract, educational institutions can now simplify their acquisition of mission-critical security solutions without the need for additional RFPs.

The contract enables member institutions to leverage i-PRO’s innovative product portfolio, including a wide range of powerful edge-processing AI cameras, i-PRO’s Video Insight VMS (Video Management System) with MonitorCast access control, and tailored third-party solutions. With live support from i-PRO’s dedicated government contracts team, institutions gain access to expert guidance throughout the purchasing process, ensuring seamless procurement and deployment of security technologies that enhance campus safety and operational efficiency.

“i-PRO Americas understands that every organization has its own unique challenges and limited resources when it comes to acquiring mission-critical technology,” said Dave Ovesny, Director of Strategic Capture, Contracts & Bids at i-PRO Americas. “We certainly recognize the value of E&I Cooperative Services’ mission to simplify the procurement process, saving time and creating cost savings for its members through the EI00255-2023RFP contract award to i-PRO Americas for alarm systems, hardware, services, monitoring & access control solutions.

The contract also offers several key benefits to educational procurement and facilities teams, including time and cost savings, direct access to a wide range of award-winning security products, and the ability to meet strategic goals with minimal disruption.

For more information about the E&I i-PRO contract and to explore i-PRO’s solutions, please visit https://www.eandi.org/contracts/ipro-americas.