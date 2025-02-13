Sciens Acquires Fire Security & Sound, Expands Northeast Presence

Sciens Building Solutions announced the acquistion of Latham, N.Y.-based Fire Security & Sound Systems (FS&S) for undisclosed terms.

This is the latest acquisition announcement from Sciens, which expands the company's Northeast presence where it has 10 existing divisions. FS&S will add to its customer base resources, expertise and the ability to leverage Sciens’ North American growth.

Since its inception in 2008, FS&S has evolved into a leading provider of electronic systems integration. The company's expansion to New Windsor and beyond reflects its commitment to innovative, client-focused solutions, according to the announcement.

“We are so proud of the organization we’ve built here at Fire Security & Sound Systems,” said Sean Reilly, president of FS&S. “We chose Sciens to partner with as they are best suited to honor the commitment to our customers and provide extended opportunities to our employees. Their experience and professionalism in the life safety industry, as well as their thoughtful selection of acquisitions matches the values of FS&S.”

FS&S was established in 2008 to provide best-in-class service for life safety and security integration services, specializing in K-12, commercial office, healthcare, higher education and industrial government with expertise in fire alarm, security integration, nurse call and sound systems.

According to Terry Heath, Sciens’ CEO, “The addition of Fire Security & Sound Systems helps us continue our growth trajectory in the important Northeast region. With customer satisfaction as their guiding principle, FS&S will certainly add value to our nationwide presence and offerings. We continue to look for companies like FS&S to become part of our portfolio, while we expand into existing and new markets.”

Based in San Francisco and backed by The Carlyle Group, Sciens is a fire and life safety company focused on protecting lives and reducing business risk. This includes the design, installation and provision of maintenance and inspection services for fire detection, fire sprinkler and security systems across a variety of commercial vertical markets.