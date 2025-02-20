Pye-Barker Fire & Safety acquires Secure Pacific and Sonitrol Pacific

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety has acquired Secure Pacific and Sonitrol Pacific, sister security and alarm companies serving the Pacific Northwest.

Secure Pacific and Sonitrol Pacific provide custom security system solutions in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. Both companies specialize in security and fire alarms, keyless entry, access control, and video surveillance. Beau and Debra Bradley founded these companies with a mission to provide exceptional service and extraordinary security technology.

With more than 45 years of experience customizing security solutions, the companies have earned a reputation for local expertise and strong customer service. Secure Pacific and Sonitrol Pacific are ranked No. 56 and No. 26, respectively, on the 2024 SDM 100 Report, emphasizing their impact on the security services sector.

"Our partnership with Pye-Barker strengthens our legacy in our industry," said Jim Payne, president and CEO of Secure Pacific and Sonitrol Pacific. "Pye-Barker's dedication to their employees made it clear they were the right partner for the future of our company. We will be able to enhance our customer service and security offerings, all while providing the local touch and connection that drive us."

"There is nothing more special than a local company that genuinely cares about its employees and customers," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker Fire & Safety. "The Secure Pacific and Sonitrol Pacific teams have excelled through a culture-driven approach and will undoubtedly continue to do so as a part of the Pye-Barker team. This partnership unlocks a powerful opportunity to enhance our security and alarm services in the Pacific Northwest."

Secure Pacific's highly skilled technicians will continue to serve customers in the West. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP represented Pye-Barker in the transaction.