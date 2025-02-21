SIA names Holly Borgmann as 2025 SIA Chair’s Award Honoree

The Security Industry Association (SIA) has named Holly Borgmann of ADT as the 2025 recipient of the SIA Chair’s Award, an award presented annually and selected by SIA’s Board of Directors chair recognizing SIA members’ diligent efforts in furthering the association’s mission and commitment to its future.

SIA will present Borgmann with the award at Security Hill Day, an executive event that raises the collective voice of the security industry with members of Congress and their staff.

Holly Borgmann is the Vice President of Government Affairs at ADT, a provider of electronic security, home automation, and alarm monitoring services. She has advocated for and successfully enacted meaningful legislative and regulatory changes at the state and federal levels to help clear the way for increased adoption of new technology in homes and businesses.

Borgmann spends much of her time focused on public safety policy, data privacy, data security, and other tech issues. A leader in the security industry, she serves on a number of boards dedicated to advancing public safety initiatives and other industry priorities.

Borgmann has been recognized for her contributions to the industry, winning the Security Systems News’ 20 Under 40 award in 2015 and the SIA Industry Advocate Award (then the SIA Statesman Award) in 2017, was named one of the 50 Most Powerful Women in Tech in 2019, and earned a place on the SIA Women in Security Forum Power 100 list in 2023. She was also named to Florida Trend Magazine’s Florida 500 list in 2022, 2023, and 2024, and in 2024 she was awarded the Electronic Security Association’s Sara E. Jackson Award in recognition of her work leading the organization’s Government Affairs committee. In addition to serving as secretary of SIA’s Board of Directors, Borgmann is a member of the Security Industry Alarm Coalition Board of Directors.

“SIA’s ability to bring together so many best-in-class industry experts to advance policies, priorities, and best practices helps to make us all safer and more secure,” said Borgmann. “I’m honored to have been selected for this year’s Chair’s Award.”

Borgmann has served on the SIA Board of Directors since 2022 and serves as secretary on the SIA Executive Committee. She has been a key leader and volunteer with SIA, with active engagement in SIA’s Women in Security Forum community and a founding member of the Power 100 subcommittee, dedicating substantial time and expertise to evaluating hundreds of nominations each year for the distinguished award program.

Borgmann is heavily involved in SIA’s government relations and industry relations efforts. She serves as vice chair of the SIA Government Relations Committee, which helps identify and advise SIA members regarding legislation, regulations, and other policy trends or pending government actions affecting the security industry and makes high-level recommendations for related actions, and she has also served as a member of SIA’s SecurityPAC Board of Trustees and the Identity and Biometric Technology Advisory Board. Additionally, she serves on the SIA Data Privacy Advisory Board.

“Holly Borgmann is an inspiring security industry leader who has made invaluable contributions to SIA and the industry through her leadership on SIA programs, committees, and initiatives,” said Scott Dunn, chair of the SIA Board of Directors and senior director, business development at Axis Communications. “Holly’s expert leadership on the SIA Board of Directors, Executive Committee, and Government Relations Committee, as well as her dedication of time and knowledge on initiatives like the SIA Women in Security Forum Power 100 program and in our member-led advisory boards, have been extremely impactful, and her strong support and advocacy have helped us to further SIA’s mission and push the industry forward. We are thrilled to recognize her with the 2025 SIA Chair’s Award and look forward to celebrating her and her accomplishments with this well-deserved honor.”

