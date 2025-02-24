SIA unveils ‘Startups In Security’ accelerator for tech innovators

The Security Industry Association (SIA) announces the launch of Startups in Security, a new community and accelerator program for security innovators. The initiative, guided by SIA’s Executive Advisory Board, aims to identify, support and partner with innovative startups, scale-ups and industry leaders shaping the future of security technology.

Startups in Security is designed for companies classified as startups or scale-ups that are seeking to propel their growth and establish industry relationships. Eligible startups include:

Companies in their early operational stages and focused on product/service development

Innovation-oriented businesses introducing novel solutions

Organizations targeting large or emerging markets with significant growth potential

Companies that typically rely on external funding for growth

Businesses managing significant market and financial uncertainties

Participation is not limited by company size, age or sector, though tech startups are predominant.

“The SIA Startups in Security program represents a pivotal shift in how we embrace innovation in our industry. We’re creating more than just a committee – we’re building a dynamic community that will identify, nurture and accelerate the next generation of security solutions,” said Lee Odess, CEO of The Access Control Collective, member of the SIA Executive Advisory Board and co-chair of SIA Startups in Security. “By bringing together startups, established industry leaders and SIA’s resources, we’re setting the foundation for transformative growth and collaboration that will shape the future of security.”

Robert Lydic, president of Wavelynx Technologies and co-chair of SIA Startups in Security, emphasized the critical role of innovation in the security industry. He notes that while startups bring essential creativity, they often face challenges navigating the industry alone.

"A robust community and support program, fostering networking, idea sharing, mentoring and collaboration, isn’t just helpful – it’s the lifeline that can transform a promising idea into a thriving business," Lydic said. He also emphasizes his personal experience, highlighting the significant impact of mentorship on his career and expressing excitement about providing similar opportunities for future security innovators.

Monthly Meetings and Key Events

Startups in Security will hold monthly meetings (some virtual and some in person) in which community members can share information, engage in peer-to-peer exchange and examine specific challenges and topics within the industry. The community will hold its first gathering on April 3, in the Venetian Expo during ISC West in Las Vegas. At this meeting, startup leaders can connect with fellow entrepreneurs and industry innovators, learn about the new community’s plans and momentum, preview upcoming initiatives and opportunities and discover ways to get actively involved in the program.

Through the Startups in Security program, which includes access to SIA research reports and SIA’s Member Accelerated Performance (MAP) tools, startup companies who are not yet SIA members can join SIA at a special rate, which includes standard SIA membership benefits plus involvement in Startups in Security community activities; access to special community events; and discounts on registrations to Securing New Ground (SNG), the security industry’s executive conference hosted by SIA.

In addition to the in-person gathering at ISC West, Startups in Security will host a meeting in New York City on Oct. 13 leading up to SNG 2025, along with 2025 meetings at ISC East and The Security Event. Regular existing SIA corporate members who qualify as startups are eligible to join the Startups in Security community without needing to change their membership status.

To learn more about Startups in Security and sign up to join, go here.