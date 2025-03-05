GardaWorld announces financial closing of C$14 billion recapitalization transaction

Garda World Security Corporation announced today the closing of the company's recently announced recapitalization transaction, valuing the business at C$14 billion.

Founder, Chairman, President, and CEO Stephan Crétier, together with select members of management, now hold approximately 70% of GardaWorld. Funds managed by HPS Investment Partners (HPS), a global investment firm with approximately $148 billion of assets under management, together with Oak Hill Advisors (OHA), One Investment Management (OneIM), and other sophisticated minority investors, will hold the remaining equity interest alongside BC Partners, which will also continue to hold a minority stake.

"GardaWorld builds global champion businesses. Our high-growth global champions lead their industries, driven by operational excellence, innovation, adaptability, and exceptional value creation. Everyone loves a great success story—our journey to global leadership in security is one of the most compelling and inspiring, fueled by an entrepreneurial spirit," said Stephan Crétier, Chairman, Founder, President, and CEO of GardaWorld. "The closing of this transaction strengthens our ability to continue transforming and shaping the global security landscape. We are fortunate to have investment partners, stakeholders, and customers who recognize the same potential in our business. Whether addressing complex security challenges or local security needs, we deliver solutions that ensure resilience for all our clients across the globe."

This transaction represents the largest private buyout in Canadian history.

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Langlois Lawyers LLP acted as legal counsel to GardaWorld, Stephan Crétier, and senior management. Stikeman Elliott LLP and Latham & Watkins LLP provided legal counsel to HPS Investment Partners, and Kirkland Ellis LLP and Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP acted as legal counsel to BC Partners.

Jefferies International Limited, UBS Investment Bank, and BofA Securities acted as financial advisors to GardaWorld, with TD Securities advising HPS Investment Partners and JPMorgan advising BC Partners.