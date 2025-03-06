NSCA's Winter 2024 report: U.S. construction spending up 6%

NSCA, the leading not-for-profit association representing the commercial integration industry, announces the release of its latest Electronic Systems Outlook report: the Winter 2024 edition.

This research includes information based upon actual data from January through November 2024, as well as forecasted information for 2025 and beyond. The report is free for NSCA members to download.

Twice per year, NSCA partners with FMI to provide this annual report, which offers the newest, most relevant indicators of business opportunities for integrators. By tracking new construction starts and renovations across multiple markets — including healthcare, lodging, corporate, education, houses of worship, manufacturing, and more — the report reveals which verticals should do well in 2025 and the years to come.

Total U.S. engineering and construction spending is forecast to end 2024 up 6%, in line with the 6% growth of 2023. For 2025, FMI forecasts a 2% increase in engineering and construction spending levels compared to 2024.

The Electronic Systems Outlook Winter 2024 edition also provides an updated view of construction data by market for electronic systems/technology, including AV, data/IT, building automation/control, life safety/fire/security, and digital signage/lighting.

“Right now, integrators are paying close attention to discussions about international trade tariffs and wondering what impact they will have on availability of products and the U.S. manufacturing segment,” says Tom LeBlanc, NSCA executive director. “This report provides reliable data to help NSCA members with their strategic planning in 2025 and beyond.”

Prior to the release of the report, NSCA hosted a free, one-hour webinar to walk integrators through its most critical takeaways and explain how to use it: to benchmark sales, prepare valuations, reveal new market potential, determine incentive programs, and distribute resources.

This forecast data can also be shared with financial advisors and lenders to prove the stability of systems integrators in the marketplace. NSCA members can watch the on-demand webinar by logging in at members.nsca.org/essentials-library/webinars.