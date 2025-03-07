SIA announces 2025 Women in Security Forum Power 100 Honorees

The Security Industry Association (SIA) has announced the 2025 honorees for the SIA Women in Security Forum (WISF) Power 100. This initiative, presented by the SIA Women in Security Forum, honors 100 women in the security industry each year whose outstanding accomplishments and success stories are breaking barriers, redefining the faces of leadership, and showcasing the innovative contributions women bring to the industry.

The 2025 WISF Power 100 honorees are:

Tatiana Abramek, senior sales executive, National Monitoring Center

Jessica Anderson, regional security manager, Ford Motor Company

Candice Aragon, chief experience officer, PSA

Danae Arce, senior manager, strategic marketing, dormakaba

Anne Baker, chief marketing officer, Adaptiva

Uliana Barbysheva, managing partner, Event Concept Consultancy

Jenniffer Barrera Cabarcas, security training officer, United Nations Safety and Security

Ana Bayona, manager, strategic initiatives, Securiguard Services

Jennifer Beckage, managing director, The Beckage Firm

Penny Belluz, director of operations/partner, TELECO

Tasha Birdwell, assistant vice president, product marketing, dormakaba

Tracey Boucher Brown, director, marketing, YourSix

Jemima Briggs, general manager, sales and marketing, FIRST Security

Meagan Brylikowski, client services manager, Securiguard Services

Dianne Burke, director, CyberMontana and Burke Consulting

Maria Castellanos, global account manager, Convergint

Lorna Clamp, president, Securiguard Services

Dora Cortes, security director, L’Oréal

Blair Dawson, attorney (member), McDonald Hopkins

Martina Dimitrova, global engineering lead, M.C. Dean

Katie Domansky, chief analyst/founder, FORESIGHT Reports

Amanda Edwards, director, regional sales (Central), Paladin Technologies

Brooke Erickson, senior director of learning and marketing, PSA

Iliana Fernandez, Mexico chair, Institute of Strategic Risk Management

Kathleen Ford, chief executive officer, scDataCom

Brittany Galli, chief success officer, BFG Ventures

Christine Gelatt, chairman/chief finance officer, United Security

Teri Green, chief information officer/chief information security officer, Lite Technology Solutions

Andrea Gural, vice president, Eclipse Media Group

Victoria Hanscomb, editor, Security Journal Americas

Ally Happel, senior vice president, sales and marketing, GardaWorld

Jenna Hardie, director of marketing and public relations, HiveWatch

Heather Harper, regional human resources director, GardaWorld

Victoria Hayes, vice president, people partnering, HID

Katie Henry, global vice president, quality, health, safety, and environment change management, dormakaba

Clare Hilton, senior global director, customer experience and digital experience, Securitas Technology

Alisha Hippert, project manager, customer experience, dormakaba

Lucy Antonia Hodgson, security training officer, United Nations Safety and Security

Tia Hopkins, chief cyber resilience officer and field chief technology officer, eSentire

Lucile Houellemont, president, A24 Alarma 24/Dominican Watchman

Lori Hudnall, vice president, human resources, SAGE Integration

Ellie Hughes, business development manager, Eastern Canada, Securitas

Katharine Hunter, assistant vice president, field services, dormakaba

Antara Jha, senior legal executive, Centre for Development of Advanced Computing

Ishva Kanani, security consultant, Amazon Web Services

Estie Kearney, senior project leader, M.C. Dean

Christin Kinman, end user sales consultant, Allegion

Katie Krug, senior account executive, SAGE Integration

Rita Lawrence, vice president of partner experience, All Secure

Katherine Ledesma, vice president, public policy and government affairs, Dragos

Emma Lincoln, director of human resources, IK Systems

Darien Long, senior vice president, specialty access control solutions, North America, dormakaba

Dakota Mackie, business development manager, Northland Controls

Robin Marshall, vice president, accounting and financial business services, Securitas Electronic Security

Jenny Mashkowski, senior director, critical infrastructure security excellence, Microsoft

Dina Mathers, chief information security officer, Carvana

Andrea McCabe, global solutions marketing manager, visitor and workplace solutions, acre security

Svetlana McCully, business operations manager, SAGE Integration

Bryn Menzel, strategic accounts, 3MillID

Alexandra Mercz, director of cybersecurity, Synterra Asia

Alaina Meyer, president/founder, scDataCom

Cadisha Miceli, senior security coordinator, City of Toronto, Canada

Katie Money, monitoring unit manager, ADT

Debra Moran, vice president, corporate training and development, Securitas Technology

Angie Muci, monitoring unit manager, ADT

Denise Niles, vice president, business development, Alliance Building Services

Nicola Oakie, vice president of sales, Netwatch

Maggie Ober, director, Overtur software delivery, Allegion

Vivian Odii, senior manager—IAM, access request support, RBC

Daniela O’Sullivan, global content creation manager, acre security

Christina Park, global account manager, Axis Communications

Jackie Paryz, region director, sales, Securitas Technology

Amber Peacher, senior corporate social responsibility manager, Optiv

Catherine Plumridge, security training officer, United Nations

Yanet Quinn, corporate security senior coordinator, sergeant-at-arms, City of Toronto, Canada

Brianna Ramos, director of integrated marketing and communications, Compass

Virginia Ramsey, director of communications, Verkada

Yazmina Rawji, relationship manager, dormakaba

Allison Robinson, director, brand and solutions marketing, Allegion

Mariam Rogers Walker, senior director of community access solutions, Chamberlain Group

Amy Root, vice president, operations service center, ADT

Caitlin Sarian, cybersecurity and data privacy leader, influencer and educator, Cybersecurity Girl

Kathleen Soca, buyer, Securitas Security Services

Katie Spangler, senior project leader, M.C. Dean

Sabrina Stainburn, president, Europe, Securitas Technology

Deidre Stocker, controller and director of accounting, Securitas Technology

Audra Streetman, senior threat intelligence analyst, Splunk

Cheryl Strizelka, global human resources business partner, Milestone Systems

Debi Sumner, director of marketing, Vicon

Tanya Turner, director of human resources, Salto Systems

Tristin Vaccaro, owner, Vaccaro Copywriting & Marketing Solutions

Marissa Vacek, managing director, Swell Marketing Agency, PSA

Jenny Walters, systems engineering leader, M.C. Dean

Tami Williams, director of marketing, Axiad

Erin Wilson, learning strategist—Influencers, dormakaba

Sabrina Wilson, founder/executive coach, Spill the T Consulting

Aubrey Winetsky, specification writer production manager, dormakaba

Carrie Woods, global lead, NPI and change management, dormakaba

Anna Yates, vice president of talent and culture, ZBeta

Candice Zelaya, regional strategic installation manager, Allied Universal Technology Services

On April 4 at ISC West 2025, the SIA Women in Security Forum will recognize the Power 100 honorees as part of the Day 3 Keynote event at the show. At this free event presented by WISF and sponsored by dormakaba and HID, attendees will connect with other leaders and innovators in the security industry, celebrate the WISF Power 100 honorees, and hear a motivating keynote presentation from special guest speaker Kate Maxwell, general manager for the worldwide education industry at Microsoft, about what it means to be the “Woman in the Arena” who strives, who struggles, who keeps showing up, and who never loses track of who she is and what she stands for. Learn more here.

“The SIA Women in Security Power 100 award presentation has become one of my favorite times of the year,” said SIA Women in Security Forum Chair Alice DiSanto. “The joy of spotlighting security industry trailblazers and celebrating their leadership begins now and carries through the week of ISC West. It’s a party for ladies making an impact; the recognition is well deserved. My congratulations to all.”

The Power 100 announcement comes alongside International Women’s Day, a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women and presenting a call to action for accelerating women’s equality. SIA supports International Women’s Day and launched the SIA Women in Security Forum on this day in 2018. This year, SIA will celebrate International Women’s Day and its 2024 theme by encouraging the Power 100 honorees, the Women in Security Forum community, and the larger security industry to work to forge gender equality and #AccelerateAction.

“We received almost 500 nominations for the Power 100 this year, and the caliber of applicants was extraordinary,” said Candice Aragon, vice chair of the SIA Women in Security Forum and co-chair of the WISF IlluminateHER subcommittee. “Grading the submissions was inspiring; so many women are making a huge impact on our industry and, therefore, securing our world. I look forward to honoring this year’s Power 100 winners.”

“The women on this list are a testament to the influence all of us can have on making the industry more welcoming and inclusive,” said Jenna Hardie, co-chair of the WISF IlluminateHER Subcommittee. “It’s inspiring to see so much activity being within companies and externally to elevate women’s voices and mentor a new generation of security leaders.”

SIA’s Women in Security Forum is a community that works to engage all security professionals to promote, recruit, and cultivate women’s leadership for a bolder presence within the industry. In addition to the Power 100, the SIA Women in Security Forum offers several programs and activities, including the SIA Progress Award, which celebrates individuals who advance opportunities for women in the security industry; the SIA Women in Security Forum Scholarship, which furthers educational opportunities and advancement for a diverse security workforce; special events at ISC West and East; volunteer efforts that give back to the community; co-development of the Security LeadHER conference; sponsorship of the Women in Biometrics Awards; and engaging networking and professional growth events. Membership in the SIA Women in Security Forum is free and open to all employees of SIA member companies and SIA student members.

(Not a SIA member yet? You can still join and will be subscribed to Women in Security Forum news, although you may not receive full member privileges.) Learn more and get involved here.