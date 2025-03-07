SIA announces 2025 Women in Security Forum Power 100 Honorees
The Security Industry Association (SIA) has announced the 2025 honorees for the SIA Women in Security Forum (WISF) Power 100. This initiative, presented by the SIA Women in Security Forum, honors 100 women in the security industry each year whose outstanding accomplishments and success stories are breaking barriers, redefining the faces of leadership, and showcasing the innovative contributions women bring to the industry.
The 2025 WISF Power 100 honorees are:
-
Tatiana Abramek, senior sales executive, National Monitoring Center
-
Jessica Anderson, regional security manager, Ford Motor Company
-
Candice Aragon, chief experience officer, PSA
-
Danae Arce, senior manager, strategic marketing, dormakaba
-
Anne Baker, chief marketing officer, Adaptiva
-
Uliana Barbysheva, managing partner, Event Concept Consultancy
-
Jenniffer Barrera Cabarcas, security training officer, United Nations Safety and Security
-
Ana Bayona, manager, strategic initiatives, Securiguard Services
-
Jennifer Beckage, managing director, The Beckage Firm
-
Penny Belluz, director of operations/partner, TELECO
-
Tasha Birdwell, assistant vice president, product marketing, dormakaba
-
Tracey Boucher Brown, director, marketing, YourSix
-
Jemima Briggs, general manager, sales and marketing, FIRST Security
-
Meagan Brylikowski, client services manager, Securiguard Services
-
Dianne Burke, director, CyberMontana and Burke Consulting
-
Maria Castellanos, global account manager, Convergint
-
Lorna Clamp, president, Securiguard Services
-
Dora Cortes, security director, L’Oréal
-
Blair Dawson, attorney (member), McDonald Hopkins
-
Martina Dimitrova, global engineering lead, M.C. Dean
-
Katie Domansky, chief analyst/founder, FORESIGHT Reports
-
Amanda Edwards, director, regional sales (Central), Paladin Technologies
-
Brooke Erickson, senior director of learning and marketing, PSA
-
Iliana Fernandez, Mexico chair, Institute of Strategic Risk Management
-
Kathleen Ford, chief executive officer, scDataCom
-
Brittany Galli, chief success officer, BFG Ventures
-
Christine Gelatt, chairman/chief finance officer, United Security
-
Teri Green, chief information officer/chief information security officer, Lite Technology Solutions
-
Andrea Gural, vice president, Eclipse Media Group
-
Victoria Hanscomb, editor, Security Journal Americas
-
Ally Happel, senior vice president, sales and marketing, GardaWorld
-
Jenna Hardie, director of marketing and public relations, HiveWatch
-
Heather Harper, regional human resources director, GardaWorld
-
Victoria Hayes, vice president, people partnering, HID
-
Katie Henry, global vice president, quality, health, safety, and environment change management, dormakaba
-
Clare Hilton, senior global director, customer experience and digital experience, Securitas Technology
-
Alisha Hippert, project manager, customer experience, dormakaba
-
Lucy Antonia Hodgson, security training officer, United Nations Safety and Security
-
Tia Hopkins, chief cyber resilience officer and field chief technology officer, eSentire
-
Lucile Houellemont, president, A24 Alarma 24/Dominican Watchman
-
Lori Hudnall, vice president, human resources, SAGE Integration
-
Ellie Hughes, business development manager, Eastern Canada, Securitas
-
Katharine Hunter, assistant vice president, field services, dormakaba
-
Antara Jha, senior legal executive, Centre for Development of Advanced Computing
-
Ishva Kanani, security consultant, Amazon Web Services
-
Estie Kearney, senior project leader, M.C. Dean
-
Christin Kinman, end user sales consultant, Allegion
-
Katie Krug, senior account executive, SAGE Integration
-
Rita Lawrence, vice president of partner experience, All Secure
-
Katherine Ledesma, vice president, public policy and government affairs, Dragos
-
Emma Lincoln, director of human resources, IK Systems
-
Darien Long, senior vice president, specialty access control solutions, North America, dormakaba
-
Dakota Mackie, business development manager, Northland Controls
-
Robin Marshall, vice president, accounting and financial business services, Securitas Electronic Security
-
Jenny Mashkowski, senior director, critical infrastructure security excellence, Microsoft
-
Dina Mathers, chief information security officer, Carvana
-
Andrea McCabe, global solutions marketing manager, visitor and workplace solutions, acre security
-
Svetlana McCully, business operations manager, SAGE Integration
-
Bryn Menzel, strategic accounts, 3MillID
-
Alexandra Mercz, director of cybersecurity, Synterra Asia
-
Alaina Meyer, president/founder, scDataCom
-
Cadisha Miceli, senior security coordinator, City of Toronto, Canada
-
Katie Money, monitoring unit manager, ADT
-
Debra Moran, vice president, corporate training and development, Securitas Technology
-
Angie Muci, monitoring unit manager, ADT
-
Denise Niles, vice president, business development, Alliance Building Services
-
Nicola Oakie, vice president of sales, Netwatch
-
Maggie Ober, director, Overtur software delivery, Allegion
-
Vivian Odii, senior manager—IAM, access request support, RBC
-
Daniela O’Sullivan, global content creation manager, acre security
-
Christina Park, global account manager, Axis Communications
-
Jackie Paryz, region director, sales, Securitas Technology
-
Amber Peacher, senior corporate social responsibility manager, Optiv
-
Catherine Plumridge, security training officer, United Nations
-
Yanet Quinn, corporate security senior coordinator, sergeant-at-arms, City of Toronto, Canada
-
Brianna Ramos, director of integrated marketing and communications, Compass
-
Virginia Ramsey, director of communications, Verkada
-
Yazmina Rawji, relationship manager, dormakaba
-
Allison Robinson, director, brand and solutions marketing, Allegion
-
Mariam Rogers Walker, senior director of community access solutions, Chamberlain Group
-
Amy Root, vice president, operations service center, ADT
-
Caitlin Sarian, cybersecurity and data privacy leader, influencer and educator, Cybersecurity Girl
-
Kathleen Soca, buyer, Securitas Security Services
-
Katie Spangler, senior project leader, M.C. Dean
-
Sabrina Stainburn, president, Europe, Securitas Technology
-
Deidre Stocker, controller and director of accounting, Securitas Technology
-
Audra Streetman, senior threat intelligence analyst, Splunk
-
Cheryl Strizelka, global human resources business partner, Milestone Systems
-
Debi Sumner, director of marketing, Vicon
-
Tanya Turner, director of human resources, Salto Systems
-
Tristin Vaccaro, owner, Vaccaro Copywriting & Marketing Solutions
-
Marissa Vacek, managing director, Swell Marketing Agency, PSA
-
Jenny Walters, systems engineering leader, M.C. Dean
-
Tami Williams, director of marketing, Axiad
-
Erin Wilson, learning strategist—Influencers, dormakaba
-
Sabrina Wilson, founder/executive coach, Spill the T Consulting
-
Aubrey Winetsky, specification writer production manager, dormakaba
-
Carrie Woods, global lead, NPI and change management, dormakaba
-
Anna Yates, vice president of talent and culture, ZBeta
-
Candice Zelaya, regional strategic installation manager, Allied Universal Technology Services
On April 4 at ISC West 2025, the SIA Women in Security Forum will recognize the Power 100 honorees as part of the Day 3 Keynote event at the show. At this free event presented by WISF and sponsored by dormakaba and HID, attendees will connect with other leaders and innovators in the security industry, celebrate the WISF Power 100 honorees, and hear a motivating keynote presentation from special guest speaker Kate Maxwell, general manager for the worldwide education industry at Microsoft, about what it means to be the “Woman in the Arena” who strives, who struggles, who keeps showing up, and who never loses track of who she is and what she stands for. Learn more here.
“The SIA Women in Security Power 100 award presentation has become one of my favorite times of the year,” said SIA Women in Security Forum Chair Alice DiSanto. “The joy of spotlighting security industry trailblazers and celebrating their leadership begins now and carries through the week of ISC West. It’s a party for ladies making an impact; the recognition is well deserved. My congratulations to all.”
The Power 100 announcement comes alongside International Women’s Day, a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women and presenting a call to action for accelerating women’s equality. SIA supports International Women’s Day and launched the SIA Women in Security Forum on this day in 2018. This year, SIA will celebrate International Women’s Day and its 2024 theme by encouraging the Power 100 honorees, the Women in Security Forum community, and the larger security industry to work to forge gender equality and #AccelerateAction.
“We received almost 500 nominations for the Power 100 this year, and the caliber of applicants was extraordinary,” said Candice Aragon, vice chair of the SIA Women in Security Forum and co-chair of the WISF IlluminateHER subcommittee. “Grading the submissions was inspiring; so many women are making a huge impact on our industry and, therefore, securing our world. I look forward to honoring this year’s Power 100 winners.”
“The women on this list are a testament to the influence all of us can have on making the industry more welcoming and inclusive,” said Jenna Hardie, co-chair of the WISF IlluminateHER Subcommittee. “It’s inspiring to see so much activity being within companies and externally to elevate women’s voices and mentor a new generation of security leaders.”
SIA’s Women in Security Forum is a community that works to engage all security professionals to promote, recruit, and cultivate women’s leadership for a bolder presence within the industry. In addition to the Power 100, the SIA Women in Security Forum offers several programs and activities, including the SIA Progress Award, which celebrates individuals who advance opportunities for women in the security industry; the SIA Women in Security Forum Scholarship, which furthers educational opportunities and advancement for a diverse security workforce; special events at ISC West and East; volunteer efforts that give back to the community; co-development of the Security LeadHER conference; sponsorship of the Women in Biometrics Awards; and engaging networking and professional growth events. Membership in the SIA Women in Security Forum is free and open to all employees of SIA member companies and SIA student members.
(Not a SIA member yet? You can still join and will be subscribed to Women in Security Forum news, although you may not receive full member privileges.) Learn more and get involved here.