Teledyne FLIR releases Boson+ and Hadron 640R+ radiometric thermal camera modules
Teledyne FLIR OEM, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, today announced the availability of radiometric models of its high-performance Boson+ thermal and Hadron 640R+ dual thermal-visible camera modules.
Built for defense and industrial applications with size, weight, and power (SWaP) optimization, the NDAA-compliant and ITAR-free radiometric Boson+ and Hadron models provide real-time temperature measurement of every pixel within a scene.
“The radiometric Boson+ and Hadron 640R+ models, which already provide a thermal sensitivity of 20 millikelvin (mK), or better, expand the mission set for infrared product developers and integrators,” said Dan Walker, Vice President of Product Management, Teledyne FLIR OEM. “They are optimized for unmanned ground vehicles (UGV), unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), security applications, handhelds, thermal sights, and emerging AI applications using Teledyne FLIR Prism embedded software.”
The eight new radiometric Boson+ models include 640 x 512 and 320 x 256 longwave infrared (LWIR) resolution options, multiple lens options, and shared mechanical and electrical interfaces with the existing non-radiometric Boson+. Automatic gain control (AGC) and direct data entry plus (DDE+) deliver dramatically enhanced scene contrast and sharpness, including lower video latency that enhances tracking, seeker performance, and decision support, day or night. The Boson+ also features multiple video output interfaces, including USB, CMOS, and MIPI for maximum integration flexibility.
In addition to an integrated radiometric 640x512 resolution Boson+, the new Hadron 640R+ is also equipped with a 64MP visible camera, featuring dual 60 Hz video output via USP or MIPI. At 56 grams and with an IP54 rating for dust and water protection in the elements, the dual-sensor payload offers longer flight time and extended battery life for unmanned aerial applications.
All Boson+ and Hadron 640+ models are compatible with Teledyne FLIR OEM’s Prism AI detection, tracking, and classification models along with Prism ISP libraries for super-resolution, turbulence mitigation, contrast enhancement, and more. With drivers available for processors from NVIDIA, Qualcomm, and more, plus integration support from Teledyne FLIR OEM, they minimize development cost and time to market. Furthermore, Prism can be quickly evaluated with the Hadron 640R+ using the Prism Development Kit for Qualcomm RB5.
The Hadron 640R+ and Boson+ radiometric camera module products are all dual-use and classified under the U.S. Department of Commerce as ECCN 6A003.b.4. They are available for purchase globally from Teledyne FLIR OEM and its authorized dealers.
To learn more or to purchase, visit www.flir.com/oem.