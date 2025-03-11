Teledyne FLIR releases Boson+ and Hadron 640R+ radiometric thermal camera modules

Teledyne FLIR OEM, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, today announced the availability of radiometric models of its high-performance Boson+ thermal and Hadron 640R+ dual thermal-visible camera modules.

Built for defense and industrial applications with size, weight, and power (SWaP) optimization, the NDAA-compliant and ITAR-free radiometric Boson+ and Hadron models provide real-time temperature measurement of every pixel within a scene.

“The radiometric Boson+ and Hadron 640R+ models, which already provide a thermal sensitivity of 20 millikelvin (mK), or better, expand the mission set for infrared product developers and integrators,” said Dan Walker, Vice President of Product Management, Teledyne FLIR OEM. “They are optimized for unmanned ground vehicles (UGV), unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), security applications, handhelds, thermal sights, and emerging AI applications using Teledyne FLIR Prism embedded software.”