Security Industry Association names Boris Stern as 2025 SIA Standards Service Award recipient

The Security Industry Association (SIA) has named Boris Stern as the 2025 recipient of the SIA Standards Service Award. SIA will present Stern with the award at The Advance, SIA’s annual membership meeting, which will be held April 1 during ISC West.

The SIA Standards Service Award is presented to individuals who have demonstrated continued excellence and tireless service in volunteer efforts related to the leadership, development, education, and advocacy of SIA’s standards programs and services.

Boris Stern, based in Switzerland, is a consultant representing Swissdotnet. He has been actively engaged in the security industry for 15 years, specializing in monitoring center technologies, with a strong technical background in information security and telecommunications. Passionate about aligning technological advancements with industry standards, Stern actively contributes to normative writing across multiple organizations, including SIA, UL, the International Electrotechnical Commission, and CENELEC. He also serves as managing director of E-DOOR SARL and lead auditor at the Swiss Association for Quality and Management Systems, and he previously worked as chief business development officer at Sitasys AG. For nearly three years, Stern has served as chair of SIA’s Intrusion Subcommittee, which maintains and promotes standards dealing with residential and commercial intrusion panels and communication between protected premises and monitoring stations.

“I am truly honored to receive this award, which reflects the dedication and collaboration of our working group – huge thanks to them! Together, we tackle key industry challenges of tomorrow, such as interoperability through APIs and the integration of user-installed systems (DIY solutions),” said Stern. “Our work is driven by a shared voluntary commitment and multidisciplinary expertise, and we are always looking for new volunteers to join us!”

The SIA Intrusion Subcommittee serves as the primary editor of CP-01 and the SIA DC family of standards. Under Stern’s leadership, the team has worked extensively to enhance alarm transmission interoperability, ensuring that a majority of manufacturers align with SIA standards. During this time, SIA achieved approval by the American National Standards Institute for the DC-09-2021 standard. The DC-09-2024 standard, which the group manages, is in the approval process, and SIA is collaborating with its UL partners on a unified terminology project for the United States and beyond. The subcommittee continues to drive industry-wide collaboration, supporting seamless integration and the ongoing evolution of security technologies.

“SIA is thrilled to honor Boris Stern with the SIA Standards Award. He has demonstrated impressive engagement in the association at an international level and has played an instrumental role in our standards initiatives,” said SIA CEO Don Erickson. “Boris has demonstrated unwavering dedication and commitment in his volunteer leadership and continues to find innovative ways to advance and strengthen intrusion standards. Being a subcommittee chair requires significant time and dedication, and Boris has exemplified both in his service to SIA standards. We deeply appreciate his contributions, are proud to recognize him at ISC West, and look forward to continued success with his leadership.”

Inspired by the noteworthy contributions of SIA volunteers like Boris Stern? Employees of SIA member companies can make the most out of their memberships by getting more involved with the association. Volunteer opportunities include joining SIA committees or groups, lending expertise to SIA’s education and training programs, participating in SIA’s advocacy efforts, contributing to SIA’s publications and thought leadership, and getting involved in SIA events. Learn more and get started as a volunteer.

Stern will receive the SIA Standards Award at The Advance 2025, which will take place on Tuesday, April 1, at 10:30 a.m. in The Venetian Expo during ISC West. At this special membership meeting, attendees will review official association business, meet the new SIA board members, and participate in SIA elections, recognize volunteer achievements from the past year, exchange market intelligence for the year ahead, and enjoy a dynamic keynote presentation on veteran entrepreneurship from Sonny Tai, president of Actuate. In addition to presenting the SIA Standards Service Award, SIA will honor the 2025 recipients of the SIA Member of the Year Award, Sandy Jones Volunteer of the Year Award, and Committee Chair of the Year Award. Learn more and register to attend.