Mission 500 rebrands to reflect its commitment to helping children in need

Mission 500, the security industry's nonprofit charity dedicated to supporting children in need across the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico, has unveiled a refreshed brand identity ahead of ISC West. The charity’s new look includes a modernized logo with refined messaging to reinforce Mission 500’s nearly decade-long commitment to serving the needs of children and families in crisis.

The updated logo features a more contemporary design while incorporating the phrase “Helping Children in Need”—a clear reflection of Mission 500’s core mission. While the visual identity has evolved, the organization has retained its distinctive blue and red color palette as a nod to its rich history in the security industry.

“Mission 500 was originally founded with the goal of helping 500 children,” said Jason Lutz, Chair of Mission 500. “Since then, we’ve positively impacted over 100,000 children in need. Our new logo reflects this growth and reminds everyone that children will always be at the center of all the good work we do.”

Mission 500’s new look and feel will be on full display at ISC West, the premier security industry trade show taking place March 31 – April 4 in Las Vegas, NV. It is here that Mission 500 will host its annual Security 5K/2K, a key fundraising initiative that supports the organization’s various charitable initiatives throughout the year. Attendees at ISC West will also have the opportunity to see Mission 500’s new branding on display at booth #4123, where visitors can assemble care packs filled with essential items to be distributed to families in need.

For more information about Mission 500 and its initiatives, please visit www.mission500.org. To register for the 2025 Mission 500 5K/2K at ISC West, please visit www.runsignup.com/Race/NV/LasVegas/Security5KforChildren.