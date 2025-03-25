Security Industry Association releases new report on operational security technology

The Security Industry Association (SIA) has released an impactful new resource—Operational Security Technology: Principles, Challenges and Achieving Mission-Critical Outcomes Leveraging OST. Authored by cyber-physical security experts John Deskurakis and Chris Lynch and developed with support from sponsors Allegion, M.C. Dean, ONVIF, and Wesco, this in-depth report explores prominent types of operational security technology (OST) and their corresponding challenges, as well as best practices and strategies for optimal delivery.

This new report serves as beneficial reading for anyone who is installing security systems, as well as end users of security systems, including corporate security practitioners and business managers who are thinking about their security investments and want to gain a greater understanding of OST.

“SIA is proud to present this groundbreaking new report on the critical area of operational security technology,” said SIA CEO Don Erickson. “Having a strong operational tech stack is key to mission success, and this thorough resource offers industry professionals and security technology consumers a deeper understanding of these technologies, which will help them grow their situational awareness, address gaps, and prevent common mistakes.”

Key focus areas and elements of the report include:

A look at the growing global market demand for operational technology

The connection between operational technology, information technology, and physical security

Definitions and key concepts within OST, including the types of OST that may be connected, integrated, and automated within security

Common components and key elements of physical access control, video surveillance, detection, perimeter and environmental security, and security management systems

Key considerations and questions for businesses to consider when rolling out new OST solutions

The report also cites a robust array of further recommended reading, including reference material relating to OST and physical security, OST best practices, and strategy recommendations for managing OST systems.

Operational Security Technology: Principles, Challenges and Achieving Mission-Critical Outcomes Leveraging OST is available to download for free thanks to the generous support of our sponsors; access the report here.