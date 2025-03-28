SIA releases new research on the Mexico physical security market

The Security Industry Association (SIA) has released the Mexican Physical Security Market Assessment 2025, a new research report that provides insights into the equipment, technologies, and economic significance of the security industry in Mexico. SIA partnered with global analytics and advisory firm Omdia to complete the research.

This exclusive report—produced for SIA members and available in both English and Spanish—provides new market statistics for the security equipment and service markets in Mexico; examines trends, drivers, politics, and regulations in the Mexico market; highlights key end users and verticals; explores the competitive vendor ecosystem; and issues recommendations for how the Mexico physical security market can grow and better serve its customers. The publication—funded through the SIA Endowment program—was designed for practitioners in corporate, organizational, and private security roles, as well as security solutions providers and equipment manufacturers, and is also relevant for others interested in the security market, including investors, academics, and government officials.

“SIA is pleased to present the 2025 Mexican Physical Security Market Assessment, which offers a robust, impactful look at Mexico’s economic importance, the thriving security market in Mexico, and where we are headed over the next three years,” said SIA CEO Don Erickson. “For businesses considering entering the Mexico security market, this report provides compelling insights to help guide their decisions that should include exhibiting at Expo Seguridad México in June. This report offers critical data on the direction of the physical security market in the Mexico region and the impact of technological change on security industry companies. We hope our members will use this report to inform their future business strategies.”

Key research findings include:

Mexico is the second largest Latin American economy (behind only Brazil), worth $1.89 trillion in 2024.

The Mexico physical security equipment market was worth $737 million in 2024 and is expected to grow to nearly $1.04 billion by 2028.

The overall physical security equipment and services market in Mexico is much larger, totaling $1.85 billion in 2024 and projected to grow to over $2.63 billion by 2028.

The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for physical security equipment is 9% for 2024-2028 (compared to 8.7% for North America and 8.2% globally).

The CAGR for physical security services is 9.3% for 2024-2028 (compared to 7.1% in North America and 6.9% globally).

“This report offers comprehensive market insights, clear data projections, and strong regional analysis, distinguishing opportunities across both government and private sectors,” said Jason de Souza, managing director, Latin America and the Caribbean at Genetec and chair of SIA’s International Relations Committee. “It provides a strategic roadmap for growth in Mexico’s dynamic market.”

“With this study, SIA reaffirms its commitment to the Mexican market by providing essential information to help sector companies thrive and contribute to the safety of our country,” said Mauricio Swain, chief revenue officer at Grupo KABAT and vice chair of the SIA International Relations Committee.

SIA will hold a press briefing highlighting key takeaways from this report on Tuesday, April 1, at 1:30 p.m. PDT at ISC West in Las Vegas, Nevada. SIA will also hold a press briefing breakfast event in Mexico City on Tuesday, April 8. For questions or interest in attending the ISC West briefing, contact Kara Klein at [email protected], and for information about the breakfast briefing in Mexico, contact Kenia Caballero at [email protected].

SIA is proud to be the premier sponsor of Expo Seguridad México, the largest event for security in Latin America, presented by RX (operator of the ISC Security Events, ISC West, and ISC East). Each year at this fast-growing security expo—a three-day meeting with national and international technology, solutions, and knowledge for manufacturers, distributors, integrators, and users—the security industry gathers to interact, update, and exchange knowledge. SIA encourages all members to exhibit at or attend Expo Seguridad México 2025, taking place June 24-26 in Mexico City.

The Mexican Physical Security Market Assessment 2025 research report is available for SIA members to download in both English and Spanish on SIA’s website; access the report here.