Motorola Solutions announces acquisition of visitor management provider InVisit

Motorola Solutions has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire InVisit, a cloud-based visitor management solution provider, based in Calabasas, California. The acquisition will expand Motorola Solutions’ cloud-native Avigilon Alta security suite for enterprise customers, helping to better tackle rising security threats on people, operations, and assets in organizations worldwide.

InVisit offers a flexible and scalable solution to manage visitors across various sectors, including commercial offices, multi-tenant buildings, education, and healthcare. The solution is designed to address the complexities and compliance requirements of large organizations with multiple locations.

“Managing visitors presents building teams with a myriad of operational and security challenges,” said Mahesh Saptharishi, executive vice president and chief technology officer, Motorola Solutions. “With this acquisition, we’re continuing to enhance the guest experience while delivering the clarity enterprises need to help keep people safe, places secure, and operations running efficiently. And this is all with the flexibility, scalability, and accessibility that a unified cloud-native suite can provide to organizations from any place at any time.”

InVisit helps organizations answer questions about a visitor's identity, whether they should be granted access based on a variety of factors including risk, and who is in the building in the event of an emergency; not just for employees and service providers, but for the constant flow of visitors.

InVisit streamlines many aspects of visitor management, including guest registration, guest access, and host notification, and provides real-time insights on guest activity. It also improves safety and security through blocklist screening to help prevent unauthorized building access and can help to quickly identify and account for all visitors on site in case of an emergency.

“Joining Motorola Solutions is an incredibly exciting step for us,” said Steven Kim, CEO & CTO, InVisit. “This is a tremendous opportunity to realize the full potential of our technology, working with a global innovator and leader committed to comprehensive enterprise security.”

Upon closing, Avigilon Alta’s comprehensive enterprise security solution will integrate video security, access control, an intercom system, 24/7 virtual monitoring, mailroom package management, wireless locks, and now, visitor management. InVisit is available in the Avigilon Alta App Marketplace, enabling simple flexibility for customers to add the feature to their enterprise security suite, which can be managed from their mobile device.

Motorola Solutions will be exhibiting its enterprise safety and security technologies at ISC West in Las Vegas, March 31 - April 4, located at stand 14059.

The transaction is expected to close in Q2 2025, following satisfaction of closing conditions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.