360 Privacy announces strategic executive appointments following $36 million growth investment

360 Privacy, a digital executive protection platform, today announced the appointment of three key executives to strengthen its leadership team. These strategic appointments will support the company's ambitious growth plans following its recent funding round from FTV Capital and advance its mission to provide comprehensive protection of executives and their assets and reputations.

The appointments include Sean Damaso, who joins as Chief Financial Officer; Chuck Randolph, the new Senior Vice President of Strategic Intelligence and Security; and Fred Burton as Strategic Advisor. These appointments demonstrate 360 Privacy's commitment to expanding its executive team with industry veterans who bring decades of specialized expertise in finance, security intelligence, and executive protection.

"We're thrilled to welcome Sean, Chuck, and Fred to the 360 Privacy team," said Adam Jackson, founder and CEO of 360 Privacy. “These hires represent a significant investment in our future growth, and their collective experience and strategic vision will enable us to scale operations and deliver innovative solutions that address the evolving privacy and security challenges faced by our customers."

Sean Damaso, Chief Financial Officer

As Chief Financial Officer, Sean Damaso will oversee financial strategy and operations through data-driven decision-making, supporting the company's accelerated growth trajectory. With his extensive financial leadership and strategic planning background, Damaso will play a pivotal role in driving the company's financial performance, scaling operations efficiently, and ensuring responsible stewardship of company resources.

Previously, Damaso served as Vice President of Finance at Minuteman Security and Life Safety, where he oversaw all of finance and accounting. He was also Vice President of Finance at Advarra. In both roles, he focused on business partnering and aligning financial strategies to achieve long-term company objectives.

Chuck Randolph, Senior Vice President, Strategic Intelligence and Security

Chuck Randolph joins 360 Privacy as Senior Vice President of Strategic Intelligence and Security. He brings decades of experience as a seasoned strategic risk leader, military officer, author, and respected voice in the security and intelligence community. A recognized thought leader, he has advised Fortune 500 companies and helped shape best practices across the industry.

Randolph most recently served as Chief Security Officer at Ontic. He also led the Center for Thought Leadership and hosted the Protective Intelligence podcast. He previously spent 20 years as Senior Director of Global Protective Operations and Intelligence at a Fortune 20 company, overseeing risk programs across 56 countries.

He is a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army, having served over 30 years—in both active and reserve capacity—with recognition for valor. His career has been defined by operational leadership, adaptability, and a deep commitment to protecting people and organizations.

Fred Burton, Strategic Advisor

Fred Burton, widely recognized as the father of protective intelligence and a New York Times best-selling author, joins 360 Privacy as Strategic Advisor. He will provide counsel to enhance 360 Privacy’s security intelligence capabilities, supporting the company's commitment to safeguarding client privacy and mitigating corporate risks. Burton's extensive background in advising security executives strengthens the company’s ability to deliver actionable insights and tailored solutions for enterprise security leaders.

Throughout his career, Burton has been at the forefront of high-profile investigations, including the hunt for and arrest of Ramzi Yousef, the mastermind behind the first World Trade Center bombing; the 1988 plane crash of PAK-1 that killed U.S. Ambassador Arnold Raphel and Pakistani President Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq; and the search for Americans kidnapped by Hezbollah in Beirut, Lebanon.