Installer-first software provider Barricade Systems launches globally this April

When Barricade Systems launches worldwide this April, it won’t be just another software platform entering the crowded security tech market. Instead, it will represent a shift in how the industry supports its backbone: the local and regional security installers and integrators who keep homes, businesses, and communities secure every day. While Barricade has gained great backing from significant players in the tech industry, this isn’t a story of tech giants or venture capital. Barricade started with a need—and a frustration—from the field.

A Platform Built from the Pain Points of the Industry

Barricade began in Norway, where a rapidly growing installer and integrator company encountered the same frustrations many small-to-midsize security firms still face today. Their brand was consistently overshadowed by large manufacturer apps, limiting their visibility and connection with customers. Clients were increasingly expecting seamless, multi-brand solutions—combining intrusion, video, fire detection, and smart home devices—but integrating these systems was clunky and inconsistent. And internally, the team was stretched thin, managing operations across as many as eight disconnected platforms just to handle installations, billing, customer support, and admin.

So, they took action. Instead of waiting for a solution, they built their own.

What started as an internal tool—branded for their company, built for operational efficiency, and designed to integrate the best hardware available—soon became the cornerstone of their growth. The business quickly rose to become one of the largest installer companies in Norway.

Then, interest from other installers started pouring in.

Recognizing a widespread need across the industry, the founders began transforming their in-house solution into a robust platform for others. That journey became Barricade Systems—a platform tailored for the 50–70% of security companies worldwide that operate locally or regionally and face the same barriers to scale.

The Barricade Advantage: Designed by Installers, for Installers

The global launch in April directly targets three of the most pressing challenges faced by today’s security installers. First and foremost is the need to reclaim brand visibility and control. Barricade provides every partner with a free white-label mobile app—featuring their own logo and name—available in both the App Store and Google Play. This allows installation companies to remain the visible, trusted interface for their clients, rather than disappearing behind the branding of large manufacturers.

Second, today’s end-users expect one integrated solution for everything—video surveillance, access control, intrusion detection, fire alarms, and smart home—regardless of the device manufacturer. Barricade delivers exactly that. The platform already supports leading brands like Hikvision, Dahua, CROW, Provision ISR, Yale Doorman, and Philips Hue.

Finally, Barricade consolidates what has traditionally required multiple disconnected systems. Instead of juggling CRM, billing, customer support, subscription management, and analytics across different tools, installers get everything in one platform—purpose-built for the security industry to simplify operations both in the office and in the field.