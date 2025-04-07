Impulse Alarm joins Brinks Home dealer sales program

Brinks Home announced that Las Vegas-based Impulse Alarm has officially joined the Brinks Home dealer sales program. The collaboration will provide Impulse Alarm's customers with access to Brinks Home’s full suite of products and services, enhancing both the customer experience and dealer opportunities in the home security market.

'Win-win'

“We're thrilled to officially join the Brinks Home dealer sales program,” said David Hatfield, CEO of Impulse Alarm. “Our shared commitment to superior-quality hardware providers aligns perfectly with Brinks Home's dedication to delivering outstanding customer experiences. Together, we're focused on building the industry's premier dealer program — a true win-win for our customers and our teams.”

As a member of the Brinks Home dealer program, Impulse Alarm will integrate Brinks Home’s products into its offerings, giving its customers access to best-in-class security solutions, according to the announcement. The partnership also expands Impulse Alarm’s ability to offer new features and expand consumer financing options and market availability, while providing its team with the tools needed to continue delivering top-tier sales, installation and customer support.

“We are excited to welcome Impulse Alarm into the Brinks Home dealer sales program,” said Jonah Serie, senior vice president of direct-to-home and general manager of Brinks Home. “Impulse Alarm's commitment to excellence and focus on creating the best environment for experienced professionals to thrive is exactly what we look for in our dealer network. Together, we will continue to innovate and provide the best security solutions for customers, while ensuring that our dealers have access to the tools and resources they need to succeed.”

Impulse Alarm has long been known for its innovation in the alarm sales and installation space, according to the announcement. Over the past decade, the company has made significant investments in custom software solutions and business models that have fueled its growth.

The partnership with Brinks Home is expected to further accelerate Impulse Alarm's trajectory, giving the company the opportunity to tap into Brinks Home’s extensive resources while continuing to provide exceptional service to its dealers and customers.

According to the company’s website, Impulse Alarm is licensed to do business in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.