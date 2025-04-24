Startup Bearing Emerges to Digitally Transform Physical Security Operations

Bearing, a new software company reimagining how enterprises manage their physical security operations, announced its launch out of leading venture firm High Alpha.

Developed in partnership with High Alpha and ServiceNow, Bearing delivers digital transformation, workflow automation and artificial intelligence to increase awareness and resolve incidents faster.

Bearing is led by CEO Jason Veiock, a seasoned leader with over 25 years of security, intelligence and law enforcement experience spanning both the public and private sector. Veiock most recently served as a leader in safety, security and resilience at GoDaddy after 17 years in various roles with the U.S. government, including Air Force space operations officer and special agent with both Diplomatic Security and Homeland Security Investigations. As a physical security practitioner and leader, Veiock brings a deep understanding of the unique challenges and growing threats physical security teams face.

“From geopolitical instability to evolving regulations, organizations increasingly face a complex web of threats and challenges,” said Bearing Founder and CEO Jason Veiock. “To effectively mitigate these risks, businesses need a clear and comprehensive understanding of their security posture. Bearing brings all physical security data together on the ServiceNow Platform, allowing leaders to fully understand risk, automate workflows and unlock digital transformation.”

Powered by ServiceNow to Drive Automation

Bearing is purpose-built on the ServiceNow Platform by physical security leaders, allowing teams to seamlessly connect and share data across their organizations, automate workflows and leverage artificial intelligence to speed time to resolution and lower onboarding and operating costs. By connecting third-party systems and offering a complete picture of assets, vulnerabilities, and overall preparedness, Bearing empowers organizations to visualize their security posture, identify vulnerabilities and chart a course to a more secure and resilient future.

“Partnerships succeed best when we lean into our unique skills and expertise and have a clear view into the problem we’re trying to solve,” said Erica Volini, executive vice president, worldwide industries, partners, and go-to-market at ServiceNow. “Bearing’s integration extends our reach well beyond where we can go alone and represents the legacy and goals of the Now Platform. I am thrilled to see the continued innovation we will achieve together to help organizations succeed in the era of digital business.”

“We seek to engineer advantage into the companies we start through our studio at High Alpha,” said High Alpha Partner Mike Langellier. “Bearing is a perfect example, with a highly credible founder steeped in the industry, a platform and partner in ServiceNow that is already installed and beloved by the enterprise, and a customer that has largely been overlooked and underserved by technology. Add High Alpha’s capital, startup experience, and our studio’s acceleration services, and we’ve got a startup very well poised to succeed.”