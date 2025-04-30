GardaWorld launches ECAM for AI-driven live surveillance technology

Garda World Security Corporation today announced the launch of ECAM, a North American leader in advanced AI-driven surveillance technology. ECAM combines advanced live video surveillance technology with human expertise to deliver real-time protection with precision and vigilance.

ECAM delivers intelligent security with proprietary and patented mobile and permanent remote video monitoring tailored to industries like residential communities, construction, commercial real estate, logistics, auto dealerships, and critical infrastructure. By combining smart tech with expert eyes on every camera, ECAM offers a hybrid security monitoring solution combining the speed and precision of AI-powered threat detection and deterrence with the critical thinking and experience of human security professionals.

"With ECAM, we're building more than a company—we're building a global champion business that will shape the future of surveillance and security. By combining the scalability of advanced AI with decades of operational expertise, we've created a platform that delivers a level of efficiency, reliability, and insight unmatched in the industry," said Stephan Crétier, Founder, Chairman, President, and CEO of GardaWorld. "ECAM already commands the largest footprint of monitored mobile and permanent surveillance units in North America, positioning us as the emerging market leader in a rapidly expanding sector. We've invested aggressively to scale, innovate, and unlock long-term value, with a laser focus on market share, operational excellence, and sustainable growth. The opportunity in surveillance ahead is massive, and ECAM is uniquely positioned to lead."

Newly developed proprietary technology deployed

As part of its launch, ECAM has also launched a proprietary upscaling technology and process of enhancing the resolution and quality of lower-resolution video footage using advanced algorithms. This new technology, currently known as "Integra," is now deployed across all ECAM surveillance systems and represents a significant advancement in how video surveillance footage is processed and analyzed. Unlike traditional approaches, image resolution can remain lower at origin and be upscaled up to 6x for AI detection and monitoring fidelity. All of this occurs within the advanced ECAM cloud. The result: significantly reduced bandwidth usage and dramatically enhanced detection performance.

With up to a 40% boost in AI detection accuracy and a 50% increase in identification range, ECAM's "Integra" tech enables earlier, more reliable threat recognition. "Integra" is designed for low-resolution input from the edge but high-resolution output into cloud AI, and it delivers up to 6x greater data transmission efficiency.

"ECAM enters the market at a time when customers are demanding smarter technology, faster threat detection and response, and greater cost efficiency," said Christopher Brooks, Chief Operating Officer of ECAM. "Our deeply customer-centric model is built on operational excellence and innovative proprietary technology, developed by our own in-house R&D teams. We deliver high-performance security solutions with speed, precision, and value without unnecessary complexity or overhead. By combining AI-driven innovation with deep executional and human expertise, we're enabling our customers to scale their security smarter, respond faster, and realize stronger ROI from day one."