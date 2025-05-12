Convergint expands security and AV business in Southeast US with Fiber Solutions acquisition

Convergint today announced its acquisition of Fiber Solutions, an integrator that specializes in the design, installation, and maintenance of fiber optic, structured cabling, electronic security, and audio/video networks. Headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida, with operations in Nashville, Tennessee, Fiber Solutions enhances Convergint’s presence in this Southeast region, expanding its capabilities in the healthcare and commercial sectors.

The addition of Fiber Solutions' experienced team reinforces Convergint’s ability to deliver comprehensive infrastructure, network, and life safety solutions, while deepening customer relationships and expanding its network of regional partners.

“The cultural similarities between Convergint and Fiber Solutions are undeniable, and we have always been impressed with their dedicated team and best-in-class service,” said Sean Flint, President of Americas, Convergint. “Their experienced and highly trained frontline colleagues will further strengthen our operational expertise and service capacity across the region."

“By joining forces with Convergint, we’re able to provide local clients with additional resources and capabilities—while also supporting national accounts utilizing Convergint’s global footprint," said Rodney Lavoie, CEO, Fiber Solutions. “Convergint’s culture of service and safety aligns seamlessly with our own values, and together, we remain deeply committed to equipping our teams with the tools, training, and resources needed to deliver every project safely and successfully.”