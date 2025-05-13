Keyfactor announces acquisitions of InfoSec Global and CipherInsights

Keyfactor announced it has acquired InfoSec Global, a cryptographic posture management provider, and CipherInsights, an advanced cryptographic discovery solution by Quantum Xchange.

“These acquisitions mark a major leap forward in securing digital trust,” said Jordan Rackie, CEO, Keyfactor. “We’re uniting the best of the best — the most advanced discovery capabilities for cryptographic assets at rest and in motion, the most powerful automation for remediation and quantum transitions, and the most scalable certificate issuance and signing solutions."

With its acquisitions of InfoSec Global and CipherInsights, Keyfactor is expanding its solutions with discovery, monitoring, and risk management capabilities. These new additions work together to help organizations discover vulnerabilities, modernize cryptography, and maintain continuous crypto-agility:

AgileSec Analytics delivers deep discovery of cryptographic assets across devices, source code, binaries, file systems, applications, cloud workloads, and more. It uncovers hidden cryptographic objects and prioritizes quantum-vulnerable algorithms, mapping them against risk factors and regulatory requirements.

AgileSec Agility is an advanced cryptographic agility solution that enables enterprises to centrally manage and update cryptographic assets within applications without modifying source code. It supports seamless integration of current, post-quantum, and future cryptographic standards across diverse IT environments.

CipherInsights is a lightweight network sensor that passively monitors traffic in real time to surface cryptographic risks. It detects weak or outdated protocols, self-signed certificates, unencrypted traffic, and more. Built-in compliance templates for PCI-DSS, HIPAA, and other standards streamline reporting and regulatory adherence.

Combined capabilities include:

Comprehensive Visibility: Expanded discovery and inventory into cryptographic keys, protocols, crypto-libraries, and algorithms in use provides organizations with 360º visibility of their cryptographic landscape.

Actionable Intelligence: Cryptographic risk posture assessments provide security and GRC teams with risk-based insights to proactively identify vulnerabilities, including insecure keys, compromised certificates, and unencrypted traffic.

Risk Remediation: Integration with Keyfactor Command enables quick action on identified risks through automated migration of certificates to quantum-safe standards. Teams can also generate audit reports required by PCI DSS, HIPAA, GDPR, zero-trust frameworks, and other compliance requirements.

“The combination of InfoSec Global and Keyfactor enables us to execute our vision of delivering the end-to-end cryptographic posture management platform to customers and partners,“ said Nagy Moustafa, CEO and co-founder of InfoSec Global. “We’re excited to embark on this next chapter alongside the Keyfactor team.”

To learn more about Keyfactor’s new capabilities, please visit https://www.keyfactor.com/infosec-global-cipherinsights-acquisition.