Pye-Barker Fire & Safety acquires century-old Fire Protection Equipment Company in Virginia

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety has acquired Fire Protection Equipment Company, a fire safety and alarms provider serving customers in Virginia and North Carolina. This partnership enhances Pye-Barker's delivery of full fire code compliance services to communities on the East Coast.

Fire Protection Equipment Company offers comprehensive safety and security solutions, including fire extinguishers, alarm systems, sprinklers, and fire suppression systems. With hundreds of client relationships that span decades, its strong reputation is built on expertise, quality of service delivery, a broad product range, and reliable equipment.

Founded in 1926 by Deputy Fire Safety Marshal and volunteer firefighter Thomas J. Leahey, Fire Protection Equipment Company also specializes in firefighting and respiratory equipment. It is the exclusive MSA G1 distributor in the region, helping firefighters breathe and communicate better during rescue operations.

"Pye-Barker's support allows us to extend the legacy of our third-generation family business while increasing opportunities for our team to grow," said Bob Leahey, current owner of Fire Protection Equipment Company. "Keeping our community safe has always been at the heart of what we do at Fire Protection Equipment Company. As a firefighter and fire marshal, it's what my grandfather was called to. Now with Pye-Barker's extensive resources, we will further his mission to protect our community."

"Fire Protection Equipment Company has become an expert in its trade," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. "Their commitment to advanced fire protection is reflected by the long-term client relationships and the tenure of their technician team. This team is not only knowledgeable and experienced in fire safety, but they are also truly dedicated to their craft, making them a valuable addition to Pye-Barker."

Fire Protection Equipment Company's skilled technicians will continue to serve customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP represented Pye-Barker in the transaction.