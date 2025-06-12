The Chertoff Group announces Ron Rowe as its latest Senior Advisor

The Chertoff Group, a global security and growth advisory firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Ron Rowe to its group of senior advisors. Rowe recently retired from the United States Secret Service after 26 years.

In his final role with the agency, Rowe served as acting director following a serious mission failure during the 2024 presidential campaign. He spearheaded a comprehensive transformation in the agency by implementing strategic restructuring, integrating technologies to enhance operational capabilities, and changing protocols to ensure the safety and security of high-profile individuals and events.

CEO and co-founder Chad Sweet said, "Ron stepped into a pivotal role to restore public confidence in the Secret Service and its ability to fulfill its critical mission. We are proud to have him join the team and advise our clients on solving their most pressing security challenges."

Rowe said, "The Chertoff Group's stellar reputation for strategic insight and impactful solutions is well-known. I am excited to contribute to such a distinguished team that values its client relationships and expertly guides them through today's complex challenges."

Rowe's expertise extends beyond executive protection. He led an elite cyber intelligence unit within the Secret Service responsible for the international apprehensions and federal convictions of cybercriminals responsible for network intrusions in the United States.