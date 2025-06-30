SIA Reveals AcceleRISE's 2025 Program

The Security Industry Association (SIA) has announced the schedule and program for the 2025 AcceleRISE conference, hosted by SIA’s RISE community for young professionals and emerging leaders in the security industry. This year’s AcceleRISE will take place Aug. 4-6 in Boston, Massachusetts.

AcceleRISE tackles the issues that matter most to emerging leaders in the security industry and features a diverse array of premier learning sessions, interactive workshops, and lively activities geared toward rising stars in the industry.

“This year at AcceleRISE, our industry’s most promising young leaders and those new to security will gather in the vibrant city of Boston for a truly unique conference experience,” said SIA CEO Don Erickson. “The RISE Steering Committee has planned a jam-packed, high-energy event that will deliver more impact and opportunities for career growth and connection than ever before. We look forward to seeing everyone in August for this can’t-miss conference and to helping this year’s attendees take their careers to the next level.”

Session topics for AcceleRISE 2025 include:

How to navigate career change with confidence

How to learn what fuels your success and what holds you back

A modern take on negotiation

The latest developments in artificial intelligence and security

How current legislation affects smart technologies

Attendees will enjoy a lively interactive debate on who really owns the end-user relationship and a generative AI-fueled, Shark Tank-inspired group activity and competition.

Early confirmed speakers include:

Angel Carlton Anderson, author, speaker, and podcast host, Transform With Angel

Candice Aragon, Chief Experience Officer, PSA

Matt Barnette, CEO and President, PSA

Lauren Bresette, Senior Manager of Government Relations, SIA

James Connor, Head of Corporate Engagements, Ambient.ai

Brooke Erickson, Senior Director of Learning and Marketing, PSA

Don Erickson, CEO, SIA

Stephenie Haldane, Vice President of Business Development and Architecture and Engineering Sales, HID Global

Gary Lunetta, Global Physical Security Systems, Technology and Design Leader, Salesforce

Mike Mathes, President, Global Growth, Convergint

Dave McCarthy, Program Manager, Government Relations, Axis Communications

Leon Motmans, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Commercial Segment, ASSA ABLOY

Esteban Pastor, Senior Product Manager, ZKTeco USA

Heather Rainone, Senior Manager, Global Safety and Security, Salesforce

Sandy Saab, Business Development Manager, Bosch Security Systems

George Sewell, Manager of Government Relations, SIA

Gannon Switzer, Vice President of Client Engagement, Vector Firm

John Szczygiel, Chief Operating Officer, Brivo

Sonny Tai, President and Founder, Actuate

KeShia Thomas, Brand and Solutions Manager, Allegion

Constantine Tremouliaris, Manager, Alliances and Standards, ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions

Mfon Ubaha, Business Development Manager, i-PRO

Teresa Wu, Vice President, Smart Credentials and Access, IDEMIA North America

Outside the conference sessions, attendees will have the chance to form relationships with other young professionals and leaders and enjoy fun activities, including a kickoff happy hour, a Boston Red Sox game, a duck boat tour, and a brewery outing.

“The AcceleRISE conference provides a powerful platform for young professionals to learn, grow, and create meaningful connections while strengthening their ties to the security industry. Each year, it becomes even more clear that the diverse group of individuals filling these seats represents physical security’s future leaders, and investing in their development is essential to creating a more inclusive, innovative, and forward-thinking industry,” said SIA RISE Chair Dakota Bierly, Business Development Manager at Northland Controls. “As we set our sights on Boston, our team has curated a truly unique experience. With sessions exploring everything from AI and embracing career change to attending a baseball game at ‘America’s most beloved ballpark,’ we can’t wait to welcome this year’s attendees!”

AcceleRISE 2025 will be held at the Revere Hotel Boston Common in downtown Boston, Massachusetts. SIA’s special room rate is available to attendees who book by July 14.

To learn more, register for the conference, book your hotel room, and more, visit the AcceleRISE website.

SIA thanks its 2025 AcceleRISE sponsors for their generous support: Allegion, AMAG Technology, Amazon, ASSA ABLOY, Axis Communications, BCD, Boon Edam, Brivo, dormakaba, Evolon, Genetec, Hanwha Vision, HID, IDEMIA Public Security, Northland Controls, PSA, SAGE Integration, Salesforce, Salto, Secure Access & Digital Systems, Securitas Technology, Verkada, Wavelynx, ZBeta, and ZKTeco USA.

SIA RISE is a collaborative community that fosters the careers of young professionals in the security industry. In addition to hosting AcceleRISE, the SIA RISE community offers fun in-person and virtual networking events, mentorship opportunities through the Talent Inclusion Mentorship Education (TIME) program, the 25 on the RISE Awards initiative, career growth resources, scholarships for use toward education and professional development, and career tracks at top trade shows.

RISE membership is available to all employees at SIA member companies who are young professionals under 40 or have been in the security industry for less than two years.

Learn more about SIA RISE and sign up to join.