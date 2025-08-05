ASSA ABLOY Joins Telecommunications Industry Association

ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions is now an official member of the Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA). Through this membership, ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions will actively engage in standards development, technology programs, and government initiatives.

Guerry Bruner, Program Manager for Unmanned Infrastructure Solutions at ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions, has been invited to join two influential TIA working groups. He will contribute his expertise to initiatives focused on enhancing security for cell towers and data centers, helping shape industry standards and best practices in these critical areas.

Amy Musanti, Director of Sustainable Building Solutions at ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions, has also been invited to participate in TIA’s working group dedicated to smart and sustainable buildings. Her involvement will help advance environmentally responsible and technologically integrated building strategies.

“We’re building momentum and awareness around what it means to secure unmanned and critical infrastructure,” said Bruner. “We’re proud to join TIA, leverage their industry expertise, and collaborate on developing standards and educating end users on innovative ways to secure these essential locations.”

“Joining TIA, particularly as part of the smart and sustainable buildings working group, gives us a platform to collaborate toward our shared goal of creating efficient, environmentally responsible buildings,” added Musanti.

ASSA ABLOY will also take part in TIA’s Technology Programs, which bring together industry leaders and subject matter experts in collaborative working groups to drive innovation and growth. These programs foster dynamic, technology-driven communities that tackle industry challenges, develop forward-looking solutions, and provide strategic guidance to support the development of next-generation products and services across a wide range of markets.

“TIA welcomes ASSA ABLOY as a Full Member, strengthening our focus on secure access to critical infrastructure,” said TIA CEO David Stehlin. “We value their global leadership in access solutions and emerging technologies and look forward to their joining with other TIA member companies to address key industry challenges."