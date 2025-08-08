Pye-Barker Acquires Sister Companies Fire-X and Fire Protection Products in Maryland

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety has acquired Fire-X Sales and Service Corp. and its sister company Fire Protection Products (FPP), fire suppression experts based in Maryland. With these additions, Pye-Barker now provides full fire code compliance services in the state, expanding protection for its customers and Maryland communities.

Fire-X, along with FPP, has offered complete fire protection in Maryland, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and beyond since 1987. The Fire-X and FPP teams are leading experts in the design, installation, testing, and service of specialized vehicle fire suppression systems for all types of large mobile and mining equipment, such as dozers, loaders, trucks, cranes, and locomotives.

Fire-X and FPP also excel in restaurant and kitchen fire suppression systems, special hazards fire suppression systems, fire extinguisher service, and emergency lighting, signs, and safety equipment. The two companies create systems for highly specialized environments such as data centers, clean rooms, and telecommunications centers.

"Joining the Pye-Barker team is an incredible opportunity to strengthen our community impact," said Carroll Wollard, President of Fire-X and FPP. "Pye-Barker's commitment to safety, compliance, and customer satisfaction aligns with our values, and I'm beyond grateful we were able to find such a great cultural fit."

"We hope to provide full fire code compliance in every state across the nation, and this acquisition marks another step towards that goal," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. "Fire-X and FPP have provided top-quality fire protection across the mid-Atlantic and will play a critical role in strengthening Pye-Barker's integrated life safety efforts in the region."

Fire-X and FPP's skilled technicians will continue to serve customers in Maryland and its surrounding states. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP, represented Pye-Barker in the transaction.