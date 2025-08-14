Latch Rebrands as DOOR to Advance Building Intelligence

Smart access provider Latch has rebranded as DOOR, positioning itself as a unified software and hardware platform for building access, automation, and operations.

Core systems previously developed by Latch will remain supported, while the company expands its offerings to include smart home devices.

"We've evaluated smart access solutions globally and haven't found a better combination of hardware and software than what we've had with Latch. It's become standard across our developments," said Joey Letchinger, Principal, JDL Development. "With DOOR, that foundation is evolving into something even more powerful.”

The DOOR brand is now active across DOOR.com, the DOOR App, and DOOR OS, creating a cohesive interface for owners, operators, and partners to manage building functions.

The redesigned platform includes:

DOOR App , combining keyless access, smart home functionality, and on-demand services into a single interface.

, combining keyless access, smart home functionality, and on-demand services into a single interface. DOOR OS, which automates tasks such as move-in configurations, unit setup, and permission management.

"This is more than a rebrand. It reflects the clarity, purpose, and momentum behind DOOR," commented Dave Lillis, CEO of DOOR. "We've taken what we've learned, strengthened our foundation, and focused on building what's next.”

The company officially announced its branding intentions with its 2024 acquisition of HelloTech. HelloTech’s platform, which provides installation, setup, and connected device support on-demand, alongside technology gained from the 2023 purchase of business productivity software company Honest Day’s Work, forms the foundation of DOOR Services.

DOOR will continue to operate under the legal name Latch, Inc., and trade under the stock symbol LTCH. The company looks to update these names at a later date.