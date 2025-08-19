Palo Alto Networks Founder and Cyber Pioneer Nir Zuk Leaves Company After 2 Decades

Palo Alto Networks announced that Founder Nir Zuk will be retiring from the company after 20 years of service.
Nir Zuk founded Palo Alto Networks in 2005 and is currently its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). His invention of the next-generation firewall transformed the cybersecurity industry and catapulted the company into global success.
Chairman and CEO Nikesh Arora shared the first day he met Zuk, stating that, "…He was sharp, insightful, and welcoming, and we built a great partnership and friendship. Nir is a legend in cybersecurity, and his contributions are forever etched in our history books. We are immensely grateful for his contributions over the past 20 years.”
"I started Palo Alto Networks with a radical idea and the conviction to challenge a stagnant industry with a cybersecurity platform," commented Zuk in the company’s official announcement. “This has been an incredible journey, and I leave with deep satisfaction, knowing the company we built together is stronger than ever."
Lee Klarich, Chief Product Officer (CPO), has been appointed to the Board of Directors and will assume the role of Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPT) following Zuk’s departure.
On Klarich’s appointment, Arora added that, “…in many ways, Lee has always been the architect turning that foundational vision into the platforms that define us today and will secure our future tomorrow."
Lee Klarich joined Palo Alto Networks in 2006, where he leveraged his position as CPO to drive product strategy and innovation. In his new role as CPT, Klarich will lead the company’s product and engineering organizations.
"On behalf of the board, I want to extend our deepest gratitude to Nir for his invaluable service and foundational contributions to the company and the board," said John Donovan, Lead Independent Director to the Board of Directors. “We are also thrilled to welcome Lee to the board. As a leader who has been a part of Palo Alto Networks from the very early days to driving our vision for what is to come, Lee's deep technical domain expertise and leadership in shaping our product organization make him the ideal successor to guide our technology vision forward."
Zuk’s departure comes on the heels of Palo Alto’s $25 billion purchase of CyberArk, an identity security company. As Palo Alto molds identity security into a core offering, Zuk views his departure as a “passing of the torch,” stating that “[Lee Klarich] is a phenomenal technologist who will carry that competitive fire into our next chapter.”