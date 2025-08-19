Palo Alto Networks Founder and Cyber Pioneer Nir Zuk Leaves Company After 2 Decades

Palo Alto Networks announced that Founder Nir Zuk will be retiring from the company after 20 years of service.

Nir Zuk founded Palo Alto Networks in 2005 and is currently its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). His invention of the next-generation firewall transformed the cybersecurity industry and catapulted the company into global success.

Chairman and CEO Nikesh Arora shared the first day he met Zuk, stating that, "…He was sharp, insightful, and welcoming, and we built a great partnership and friendship. Nir is a legend in cybersecurity, and his contributions are forever etched in our history books. We are immensely grateful for his contributions over the past 20 years.”

"I started Palo Alto Networks with a radical idea and the conviction to challenge a stagnant industry with a cybersecurity platform," commented Zuk in the company’s official announcement. “This has been an incredible journey, and I leave with deep satisfaction, knowing the company we built together is stronger than ever."