Mitsubishi Electric Moves to Acquire Nozomi Networks, Enhancing OT Cybersecurity

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation announced an agreement to acquire all remaining shares of Nozomi Networks Inc., a U.S.-based developer and provider of operational technology security solutions.

The acquisition, which is expected to be completed in 2025, is pending regulatory approval and fulfillment of standard closing conditions.

A "One-Stop OT Security Solution"

Nozomi Networks serves clients across social infrastructure sectors, including power and railways, as well as the manufacturing industry.

The deal, valued at approximately $1 billion, includes $883 million in cash, according to the Wall Street Journal. Upon completion, the company will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Electric.

Mitsubishi Electric cited the increasing importance of operational technology security in the era of the Internet of Things and digital transformation of manufacturing sites as the rationale for the acquisition.

The company has been developing a “One-Stop OT Security Solution” to protect on-site equipment and systems from cyberattacks. This approach leverages Mitsubishi Electric’s IT security expertise gained across industries such as finance and aims to advance digital transformation initiatives for clients across multiple sectors.

Notably, Mitsubishi Electric had previously invested in Nozomi Networks during its Series E funding round in 2024, establishing a foundation for this acquisition.

