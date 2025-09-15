Mplify Enterprise Council Pushes for Mandatory SASE Certification Amid Rising AI-Powered Cyber Threats

Mplify (formerly MEF) is calling for mandatory Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) certification across all products and services under its framework, citing escalating cybercrime, weaponized AI, and global conflicts as urgent threats to IT systems and critical infrastructure.

The call comes through a new manifesto from Mplify’s Enterprise Leadership Council (ELC), signed by executives from major global enterprises including Accenture, Bloomberg, Burberry, Grab, Morgan Stanley, Siemens Healthineers, and TD Bank.

The document argues that certification should become the baseline for trust in digital services, validating solutions against independently tested standards for SD-WAN, security service edge (SSE), and zero trust.

"SASE certification is not a checkbox. It is a catalyst for trust, innovation, and resilience," the manifesto states.

"The Enterprise Leadership Council was created to ensure that enterprise voices directly influence Mplify's priorities," said Sunil Khandekar, Chief Enterprise Development Officer, Mplify. "This manifesto reflects that mandate and underscores the need for unity, strong standards, and clarity in how secure services are delivered. We fully support the ELC’s call to make SASE certification a foundational requirement for trust in the digital services ecosystem."

The ELC outlined three imperatives: require SASE certification across solutions, promote certified offerings through Mplify channels, and integrate certification into procurement processes to streamline adoption and reduce risk.

The manifesto will be a featured topic at Mplify’s Global NaaS Event (GNE), scheduled for November 10–14, 2025, in Dallas.