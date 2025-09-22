ISC East 2025 to Spotlight NYC Public Safety Leaders in Keynotes and ASIS Luncheon

ISC East will bring together security and public safety leaders in New York City this fall, with a keynote lineup featuring Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Kaz Daughtry and Related Companies Vice President of Intelligence Amanda Mason.

The event, sponsored by the Security Industry Association (SIA) in partnership with the ASIS International NYC Chapter, runs November 18–20 at the Javits Center.

Day one will open with Daughtry’s keynote, “Securing NYC: Technology and Innovation in Public Safety.” Drawing on his two decades with the NYPD, Daughtry will discuss how the city is using technology to meet new security challenges, including the expansion of the NYPD Drone Program.

On day two, Mason will deliver “Protecting New York’s Critical Infrastructure: A Hudson Yards Perspective.” Presented by SIA’s Women in Security Forum, her keynote will look at the risks facing large-scale urban developments and the role of intelligence in managing cyber, physical, and geopolitical threats.

"This year’s keynote speakers, Kaz Daughtry and Amanda Mason, will share valuable insights from leading public safety and critical infrastructure security initiatives in the largest city in the country," said SIA CEO Don Erickson. "Conference attendees will also benefit from over 75 premier sessions, including interactive panels, technical training, and workshops that will help them propel their knowledge, careers, and businesses."

The conference will also host the ASIS International NYC Person of the Year Luncheon, honoring New York Police Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch. The luncheon will feature remarks from former NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill, now Visa’s Global Security Chief, and highlight the role of public-private partnerships in protecting people, businesses, and infrastructure.

Brian H. Reich, CPP, Chairman of the ASIS NYC Chapter, said the recognition reflects Commissioner Tisch’s leadership and her department’s collaboration with the private sector. “Honoring the commissioner at ISC East underscores the shared responsibility we all hold in keeping New York and our communities safe,” Reich said.

More information on programming, keynotes, and events is available on the ISC East landing site.