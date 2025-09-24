Keenfinity to Restructure Into Four-Business Holding

Keenfinity Group, a Munich-based security and communications technology provider, has announced a new holding structure aimed at positioning the company for its next phase of growth.

The restructuring, which takes effect January 1, 2026, establishes four distinct business units: Intrusion & Access, Video, Audio, and a newly formed Electronics Manufacturing Services division.

Hubertus Muehlhaeuser, known for leadership roles at CNH Industrial and Welbilt, has been named Chairman of the group. He will work alongside group CEO Peter Loeffler, who will continue to oversee overall strategy and operations.

"With Hubertus Muehlhaeuser by our side and our new structure, Keenfinity is ideally positioned to shape the future of our industries and deliver sustainable success for all," said Peter Loeffler, CEO of Keenfinity.

The leadership team for the business units includes:

Intrusion & Access : Dave Pulling joins as Chairman, with Gregor Schlechtriem continuing as CEO. Pulling previously founded Qolsys and has held senior roles at Johnson Controls and Broadcom.

Video Systems : Sabrina Stainburn, who joined in September 2025, will oversee Bosch-branded AI-driven video systems and related software.

Audio : David Hunter, appointed in July 2025, will lead the audio business, which includes Bosch, Dynacord, Electro-Voice, RTS, and Telex.

Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS): Leadership will be announced at a later date.

According to Keenfinity, the holding model is designed to streamline decision-making, shorten development cycles, and allow each business to operate with greater focus on its specific markets.