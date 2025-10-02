KEENFINITY Group Spins Out Electronics Manufacturing Services as Independent Business Unit

KEENFINITY Group has transitioned its Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) operations into a standalone business within its holding structure, a move aimed at sharpening operational focus and enabling broader growth opportunities. While continuing to support KEENFINITY’s core businesses, EMS will now pursue an expanded customer base across multiple industries.

Leadership appointments were also announced as part of the transition. Ram Dornala has been named Chief Executive Officer of Electronics Manufacturing Services by KEENFINITY. Dornala brings experience in electronics manufacturing and supply chain innovation from leadership roles at Cyient DLM, Wistron, and Jabil Circuit.

Markus Willert has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, charged with maintaining KEENFINITY’s quality standards rooted in its Bosch heritage. In addition, Joseph McGee, a veteran of large-scale manufacturing operations with more than two decades at Jabil Inc., will serve as strategic advisor.

“Electronics Manufacturing Services by KEENFINITY are unique in the industry, providing both production excellence and regional flexibility,” says Peter Loeffler, CEO of KEENFINITY Group. “With Ram Dornala and Markus Willert combining fresh perspectives and continuity, and Joseph McGee providing strategic advice, we will tap into new opportunities for our company’s offering in manufacturing services beyond our own businesses.”

EMS operates four facilities in Mexico, Portugal, China, and Germany, delivering solutions for sectors including professional audio, security, industrial, energy, and mobility.