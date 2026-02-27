Amazon and YourSix Named 2026 SIA Members of the Year

The Security Industry Association (SIA) has named Amazon and YourSix as its 2026 Members of the Year. The awards will be presented at The Advance, SIA’s annual membership meeting, on March 24 during ISC West at The Venetian Expo.

The SIA Member of the Year Award recognizes companies that show notable involvement in SIA committees, working groups, events and educational programs, as well as leadership activity, member recruitment and contributions to the industry. In 2026, the award will honor two companies to highlight the diversity of SIA’s membership and showcase organizations of different scales with outstanding engagement.

Amazon’s Engagement in SIA Programs and Committees

Amazon joined SIA in 2023 and has participated in a wide range of programs and events, including AcceleRISE, Perimeter PREVENT, Protecting Utilities, Securing New Ground, SIA GovSummit, the Market Leaders Reception, NCRSF networking events and Vertical Insights webinars. The company has also sponsored events including AcceleRISE and Security Hill Day. Its corporate security team is part of the Security Practitioners Advancing Real Conversations (SPARC) community, and Amazon employees have completed SIA training and certifications including the Security Project Management (SPM) and Certified Security Project Manager (CSPM) courses, SIA OSDP Boot Camp and the Data Privacy Pro Certificate.

Amazon staff have contributed to content creation and speaking at Perimeter PREVENT and have been involved in SIA committees and communities such as the Women in Security Forum, SIA RISE, the Government Relations Committee, the Identity and Biometric Technology Advisory Board, the Data Privacy Advisory Board, the Video and Vision Subcommittee, the Lower 900 MHz Working Group, the Endowment Committee, the SIA New Products and Solutions Awards and the Talent Inclusion Mentorship Education (TIME) program.

YourSix’s Involvement and Leadership

YourSix joined SIA in 2022 and has engaged in events including the SIA Executive Reception at ISC West, RISE to Service, Securing New Ground, the Market Leaders Reception, SIA Honors Night, SIAThere! networking event and The Advance. Two of its young professionals were recognized in the SIA 25 on the RISE Awards in 2025. Employees have been active in committees and communities including the Women in Security Forum, RISE, Veterans in Security and Startups in Security. Jacob Hengel serves as vice chair of the Video and Vision Subcommittee and contributed to an upcoming report. CEO Eric Styles has supported SIA Veterans in Security and was profiled in the community’s newsletter.

SIA CEO Don Erickson said the awards recognize “outstanding involvement in SIA and the industry as a whole, contributing to our communities, committees and advisory boards, supporting and actively participating in SIA events and engaging in discussion on the most important issues in security.”

Amazon and YourSix will receive their awards at The Advance 2026 on March 24 at 10:30 a.m. The meeting will also review association business, introduce new board members, hold SIA elections, recognize volunteer achievements and exchange market intelligence. Additional awards including the SIA Chair’s Award, Sandy Jones Volunteer of the Year Award, Committee Chair of the Year Award and Standards Service Award will also be presented.