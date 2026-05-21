ESA Names Michael Barnes Recipient of 2026 Sara E. Jackson Award

The Electronic Security Association has named Michael Barnes as the recipient of the 2026 Sara E. Jackson Award, an annual honor recognizing leadership, service and contributions to the electronic security and life safety industry.

Barnes will be formally recognized during ESX 2026 in Irving, Texas.

Named after former ESA President Sara E. Jackson, the award is presented each year to an ESA member who has demonstrated long-term commitment to the association through committee, board and task force service while helping advance the industry.

Barnes is the founding partner of Barnes Associates, an investment banking and consulting firm focused on the security alarm industry. According to ESA, the firm has participated in more than 285 transactions since its founding in 1986, representing an aggregate value of more than $30 billion.

Barnes is also credited with helping launch several industry benchmarking initiatives designed to provide financial and operational insight for security companies. In 1995, he co-founded the Barnes-Buchanan Conference with the law firm Buchanan Ingersoll as a forum connecting capital providers and alarm companies.

Barnes’ involvement with ESA dates back more than 40 years. While working for Potter Electric Signal Co. in 1984, he was elected to the Board of Directors of the Security Industry Association (SIA), which at the time held a representative seat on the NBFAA Board of Directors, the organization that later became ESA.

“I was new to the industry, and it was through this involvement that I learned about how the industry was structured and its common challenges,” Barnes said in the announcement. “It also was a great platform for meeting and interacting with industry leaders.”

Barnes later continued his involvement with NBFAA and ESA through committee service focused on industry growth, financial issues and operational performance. In 2022, he joined the ESA Board of Directors as a Competency Director.

“ESA is such a great organization and voice for the industry, and I am pleased to have contributed to its success,” Barnes said. “To receive this important award means the world to me.”

Merlin Guilbeau, chief executive officer of ESA, said Barnes’ contributions have had a lasting impact on both the association and the industry.

“Michael Barnes exemplifies the spirit of ESA and the legacy of Sara Jackson,” Guilbeau stated. “His unwavering commitment to service, leadership, and advancing our industry has made a lasting impact on both ESA and the professionals we represent.”

Kevin Stone, ESA’s outgoing chairman, also praised Barnes’ leadership and involvement with the organization’s board and finance committee.

“Michael’s deep industry knowledge and unwavering leadership on the ESA Board and Finance Committee have been vital to our mission and success,” Stone said. “His dedication perfectly mirrors the legacy of resilience and service established by Sara E. Jackson herself.”