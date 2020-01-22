CANASA joins Global Life Safety Alliance

CANASA has joined forces with the Global Life Safety Alliance to support and grow both CANASA and The Global Life Safety community at large. The Alliance is designed to connect, educate and advance the best practices of the security industry - on a global level.

Our Vision, from our onset, is to be the respected, reliable, and trusted global authority on technology, education, compliance and best practices in order to increase world safety. A lofty goal but a needed resource in these everchanging times.

Our intent is to partner with existing groups, leaders, governments, educational facilities, associations, and practitioners in the field, within every country, local, and industry sectors, to advance global awareness, share knowledge, and unite the industry for everyone’s best interests. To be a database, a clearing house, a depository of information, which will be attributed to the group or individuals who supply said information, allowing us all to grow. Through uniting together, we will learn from each other, discover how different countries; practitioners, and locals have already solved problems, that anyone of us may face or allowing us to discuss different ideas that can expedite solutions. Ensuring that we are not reinventing the wheel or missing a good opportunity to change the way we have done things in the past. Allowing us to make global connections where needed, expanding our businesses and our resources.

We are committed to maintaining conversations with both public and private stakeholders, addressing the current and emerging life safety concerns throughout our changing global environment.

We welcome CANASA and your participation in the Global Life Safety Alliance. For more information go to https://globallifesafetyalliance.org/

The Global Life Safety Alliance is a 501c3 (non-profit), forward thinking, life safety alliance, gathering knowledge from experts on technology, innovations, & first-hand experiences, to provide the best in class safety practices throughout the globe.