CANASA joins Global Life Safety Alliance

Alliance connects, educates and advances best practices of the security industry

Jan 22nd, 2020
Glsa 5cc84fcf98159

CANASA has joined forces with the Global Life Safety Alliance to support and grow both CANASA and The Global Life Safety community at large. The Alliance is designed to connect, educate and advance the best practices of the security industry - on a global level.    

Our Vision, from our onset, is to be the respected, reliable, and trusted global authority on technology, education, compliance and best practices in order to increase world safety.  A lofty goal but a needed resource in these everchanging times.  

Our intent is to partner with existing groups, leaders, governments, educational facilities, associations, and practitioners in the field, within every country, local, and industry sectors, to advance global awareness, share knowledge, and unite the industry for everyone’s best interests.  To be a database, a clearing house, a depository of information, which will be attributed to the group or individuals who supply said information, allowing us all to grow.  Through uniting together, we will learn from each other, discover how different countries; practitioners, and locals have already solved problems, that anyone of us may face or allowing us to discuss different ideas that can expedite solutions.  Ensuring that we are not reinventing the wheel or missing a good opportunity to change the way we have done things in the past.  Allowing us to make global connections where needed, expanding our businesses and our resources.

We are committed to maintaining conversations with both public and private stakeholders, addressing the current and emerging life safety concerns throughout our changing global environment. 

We welcome CANASA and your participation in the Global Life Safety Alliance.  For more information go to  https://globallifesafetyalliance.org/

 The Global Life Safety Alliance is a 501c3 (non-profit), forward thinking, life safety alliance, gathering knowledge from experts on technology, innovations, & first-hand experiences, to provide the best in class safety practices throughout the globe.  

More in Industry Trade Associations
Center For Excellence1 887x488
SIA unveils its new Center of Excellence
Content is organized by category and type and can easily be searched to find the most appropriate resources and learning tools
Oct 14th, 2019
Ron Rosenbaum is Chief Global Marketing &amp; Business Development Officer for ASIS International.
Evolutionary to Revolutionary: GSX 2019
The education program boasts over 300 educational sessions
Aug 16th, 2019
Loud John
John Loud named VP of ESA Executive Committee
The Committee appointed Loud to fill the role upon its vacancy after former Vice President Don Childers’s retirement
Jul 29th, 2019
ESA Board of Directors member Steve Firestone, President Chris Mosley, and Executive Director Merlin Guilbeau held a press conference at ESX on Tuesday to discuss the associations vote to end its state chapter program in its current form.
ESA Votes to Transform State Chapter Program
Live from ESX: Association aims to revamp outdated program by allowing security companies to join state or national organizations individually
Jun 4th, 2019
Njesa1969 50th Anniversary
NJESA announces winners of Youth Scholarship Program
Two honorees eligible for national award from the Electronic Security Association
May 29th, 2019
Ted Fries, Director of Safety &amp; Security for Hulman Motorsports, is responsible for oversight of security and safety at Indianapolis Motor Speedway events. Fries will speak from his expertise as a 29-year veteran of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and overseer of security for one of the biggest racing events in the world.
Indianapolis Motor Speedway Director of Security to speak at ESX
Ted Fries will speak from his expertise as a 29-year veteran of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department
May 24th, 2019
Glsa
Global Life Safety Alliance (GLSA) established
Non-profit group aims to connect and provide education to the security and life safety community
Apr 30th, 2019
Esx Logo 2019
Moving Money: Sales and finance to be explored through ESX Education
Breakout sessions will explore how security industry businesses can optimize their cash flow
Apr 15th, 2019
With security organizations, SIA, BICSI and ASIS International joining forces with standards initiatives like ONVIF and the Physical Security Interoperability Alliance (PSIA) the impetus for real change is afoot.
Open Security & Safety Alliance showcases at ISC West 2019
The newly-formed group brings together like-minded organizations striving for common standardized industry technology systems
Apr 10th, 2019
Airef
AIREF swings at workforce shortage with ISC West Golf Classic
All proceeds from April 9 event to be dedicated to solving the security industry’s skilled labor shortage
Apr 8th, 2019
SEC logo 5c01bafdc09fa
Security Executive Council welcomes new experts
The SEC is the only security risk management firm to exclusively use former corporate security senior executives
Nov 30th, 2018
Two and a half days of technical and business sessions highlighted the CONSULT 2018 event.
CONSULT 2018 spotlights collaboration in the security industry
Security consultants interact with systems integrators and vendors to move the security industry forward
Nov 9th, 2018
Esx
ESX (Electronic Security Expo)
Join the Electronic Security Association and The Monitoring Association for the 13th annual Electronic Security Expo from June 9-12 at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee
Jun 9th, 2020Jun 12th, 2020
ISACAnewTag 4c tif 5ad7c1589338d
Security budgets increasing, but qualified cyber talent still scarce says new study
More than half of organizations surveyed report open cybersecurity positions and say it takes at least three months to fill them, according to ISACA’s new research
Apr 18th, 2018