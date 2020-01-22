Cloud Security Alliance announces new cybersecurity conference

January 09, 2020 09:00 AM Eastern Standard Time

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining standards, certifications and best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment, announced today it is changing the way the cloud and cybersecurity industry meets with the launch of SECtember, a signature event focused on educating the industry on key issues and trends faced in cloud and cybersecurity. Held in CSA’s home city of Seattle among the giants of cloud computing and the headquarters of several leaders within their respective industries, SECtember will feature in-depth training, networking opportunities and interactive sessions with global experts. The inaugural SECtember will be held Sept. 14-17, 2020, at the Sheraton Grand Seattle.

“In 2009, CSA began defining cloud security before most organizations were in the cloud. In 2020, cloud computing is now the primary mode of computing around the world and is also the foundation for cybersecurity writ large and the means by which we secure all forms of computing, such as the Internet of Things. Seattle is well-established around the world as the center of cloud computing, and with the introduction of SECtember, it can be the focal point of cybersecurity, as well. CSA is making a permanent commitment to bring this signature event to our home city on an annual basis, which is rapidly becoming a magnet for companies in the technology and cloud space,” said Jim Reavis, CEO and co-founder, Cloud Security Alliance.

“SECtember will bring together thought leaders from five continents to provide a global perspective on strategic cloud and cybersecurity issues and will provide state-of-the-art educational activities. We have a great deal of pride in Seattle, and while the topic of our conference is serious, we guarantee that the event will also be fun,” he added.

The annual event will offer attendees an enhanced roster of training, including courses covering the Certificate of Cloud Security Knowledge (CCSK) Foundation (1 day), CCSK Plus (2-day) along with CCSK Plus AWS and Azure, Cloud Governance & Compliance (1 day), Advanced Cloud Security Practitioner (2-day), and Certificate of Cloud Auditing Knowledge (2-day), as well as other training sessions currently in development.

The event will also feature on-site executive briefings that leverage access to Seattle’s tech-dense business community and area CSA enterprise members. Targeted sessions are also being created to offer a chance for various industry groups to meet and learn from one another.

CSA will issue a Call for Papers for SECtember on February 3. Check the website for more information and to stay up-to-date on the latest event news.

About Cloud Security Alliance

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) is the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. CSA harnesses the subject matter expertise of industry practitioners, associations, governments, and its corporate and individual members to offer cloud security-specific research, education, training, certification, events, and products. CSA's activities, knowledge, and extensive network benefit the entire community impacted by cloud — from providers and customers to governments, entrepreneurs, and the assurance industry — and provide a forum through which different parties can work together to create and maintain a trusted cloud ecosystem. For further information, visit us at www.cloudsecurityalliance.org, and follow us on Twitter @cloudsa.