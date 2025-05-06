ESX 2025 to Spotlight AI, IoT & Monitoring Tech Disruptors in Security

The Electronic Security Expo (ESX) 2025 will commence with the OpenXchange Breakfast on June 17 from 8-9:15 a.m. at the Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta.

This main stage event will spotlight the transformative impact of artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT) and advanced monitoring technologies on the security industry.

Moderated by ESX Chairman George De Marco, the session will feature insights from three industry leaders:

Priya Serai, CIO of Zeus Fire and Security : Serai will discuss how AI is revolutionizing security operations by converting video surveillance into actionable intelligence, enhancing both safety and profitability.

: Serai will discuss how AI is revolutionizing security operations by converting video surveillance into actionable intelligence, enhancing both safety and profitability. Matthew Wooten, co-founder and CTO of Ivani : Wooten will explore the integration of IoT with security systems, emphasizing improved customer experiences and more effective alarm verification.

: Wooten will explore the integration of IoT with security systems, emphasizing improved customer experiences and more effective alarm verification. Darrin Reilly, president and CEO of Mission Critical Partners: Reilly will present advancements in monitoring technologies that are streamlining alarm dispatch processes for integrators and emergency communication centers.

The interactive panel aims to provide attendees with strategic insights into emerging technologies that are reshaping the security landscape, offering new avenues for organizational resilience and competitive advantage.

Attendance is included with Executive, Deluxe or Expo Plus passes. Group registration discounts are available. For more information and to register, visit the official ESX OpenXchange Breakfast page.