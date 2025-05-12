ESA, NJELSA Launch Security & Life Safety Apprenticeship in New Jersey

The Electronic Security Association (ESA) is partnering with The New Jersey Electronic Life Safety Association (NJELSA) to launch a new Electronic Security & Life Safety Apprenticeship Program in New Jersey. As part of the partnership agreement, ESA will be the apprenticeship program’s sole training provider.

ESA has spearheaded educational programs nationwide for decades, offering state-compliant certifications and training. Similarly, NJELSA has long been a leader in industry training within New Jersey, offering licensure programs, certification opportunities, including ESA courses and an annual symposium.

The decision for the two to partner for this new apprenticeship program represents a unique opportunity to prepare the next generation for careers in the industry, according to an announcement.

The United States Department of Labor-Approved Apprenticeship Program provides a certification and experience-based opportunity for those getting a start in the electronic security and life safety industry.

In a recent meeting with Joe Cioffi, president of NJELSA, and Christine Higgins, executive director of the apprenticeship program, ESA discussed the innovative training offerings and approach this program will bring to the industry.

“Our apprenticeship program is tailored for the Electronic Security and Life Safety Industry,” shares president Cioffi. “We’ve heard of other programs that are more generic in scope, but we think that we’ve created something perfect for apprentices and people looking to train specifically in our industry and move forward in it.”

The program offers a comprehensive curriculum, blending an overview of various industry sectors with hands-on technical training. It is suitable for individuals pursuing roles as systems technicians, sales professionals, and more.

The apprenticeship program consists of two primary components:

Educational training — Apprentices will complete 463 hours of self-guided training and participate in live weekly sessions with instructor Ken Nelson. Nelson, Channel Partner Manager at M2M Services, brings over 30 years of industry experience and was previously named ESA’s National Training School Instructor of the Year. He provides support by reviewing training modules and addressing apprentice questions.

Apprentices will take midterm and final exams in person and complete their educational journey, culminating in six semesters of training over three years.

On-the-job experience — Apprentices will log 6,000 hours of on-the-job training, covering various industry categories under the guidance of their on-site supervisor. Hours will be tracked through an online portal, and upon completion, apprentices will receive ESA certification and a certificate of completion from the U.S. Department of Labor.

The program aims to recruit both new entrants to the industry and current employees seeking additional training.

“At the end of the day, fire and security systems are necessary to infrastructure, and these types of jobs cannot be replaced by AI and outsourcing,” Cioffi says. “Therefore, we believe this industry is a wonderful place to train and embark on a lasting career.”

Higgins adds, “There is a significant demand for technicians in this industry, and we are thrilled to help meet that need. It has taken us several years to develop this program and secure approval from the U.S. Department of Labor. We are extremely proud of this achievement and eager to share it with our members.”

“ESA is honored to work alongside NJELSA to deliver the curriculum used to train tomorrow’s workforce today.” says Merlin Guilbeau, CEO of ESA. “Their apprenticeship program addresses the industry's need to remain competitive by investing in the development of technicians and continually upgrading the skills of the industry workforce.”