ESA to Introduce SECURE Act to Support Candidate Safety Measures

The Electronic Security Association (ESA) announced plans to introduce the SECURE Act in state legislatures nationwide beginning in 2026. Short for "Safeguarding Election Candidates Using Reasonable Expenditures," the proposal establishes a framework that allows candidates and elected officials to use campaign funds for professional security services.

The legislation clarifies that campaign funds may be spent on legitimate security measures such as alarms, video surveillance, access control systems and monitoring services when provided by licensed and qualified professionals. ESA said the initiative is designed to close gaps in state laws and ensure that public servants can take reasonable steps to protect themselves and their families.

“The safety of those who serve in public office should never be left to chance,” said Kevin Stone, Chairman of the Board for ESA and COO of Doyle Security. “With the SECURE Act, ESA is helping state legislatures provide a common-sense solution, one that empowers candidates and elected officials to protect themselves and their families through the use of licensed, professional security providers. This effort underscores our industry’s commitment to public safety and responsible stewardship.”

The model legislation includes several provisions:

Authorizes campaign spending on legitimate physical security and monitoring tied to public service

Requires licensed professionals to perform all installation and monitoring

Caps total spending at $10,000 per campaign cycle

Maintains transparency through itemized receipts and reporting

Prohibits firearms, ammunition and payments to family members

“The Security Industry is deeply concerned with recent acts of political violence that threaten our country’s tradition of courteous discourse and public debate,” said Holly Borgmann, Chair of ESA’s Government Relations Committee and Vice President of Government Affairs at ADT. “The SECURE Act gives candidates for public office access to resources to better protect themselves, their families, their staff and their homes as they work to craft a better policy environment for their communities. Providing candidates with a clear framework for how campaign funds can be used for legitimate security needs is both timely and necessary.”

ESA developed the SECURE Act to promote consistency and accountability while emphasizing the role of licensed, code-compliant security professionals. The association is inviting member companies, state associations and industry partners to support the initiative as it advances to state legislatures in 2026.

For more information, contact Taylor Criddle, Vice President of Advocacy and Public Affairs, at [email protected].