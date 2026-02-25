ESX 2026 to Feature Keynote on Curiosity and Innovation for Security Leaders

The Electronic Security Association’s (ESA) Electronic Security Expo (ESX) will return to the Irving Convention Center in Irving, Texas, June 1–4, 2026, offering a full schedule of education, networking events, and Main Stage presentations for electronic security and life safety professionals.

ESA announced that this year’s ESX Keynote Luncheon, titled The Curiosity Advantage: How the Best Leaders Stay Competitive, Profitable, and Future-Ready, will be delivered by author and innovator Diana Kander. The presentation draws on her book The Curiosity Muscle, which she co-authored, and focuses on using curiosity as a tool to drive innovation and business growth.

Diana Kander describes curiosity as a muscle that requires regular exercise. Without it, organizations risk developing blind spots and stifling innovation. The Keynote Luncheon is designed to guide attendees in embracing curiosity to unlock new possibilities and enhance performance across their teams and companies.

Key takeaways from the presentation will include strategies to institutionalize curiosity, identify organizational blind spots, and create a culture that drives results and growth.

ESX Chairman George De Marco emphasized the importance of curiosity in today’s industry. He noted that every role demands an innovator’s mindset in the face of workforce pressures, shifting customer expectations, and rapid technological change. Strengthening curiosity, he said, can be the difference between adapting to new challenges and falling behind.

The motivational Keynote Luncheon will be held June 2 from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. Registration for ESX 2026 is open, with early bird savings available at ESXweb.com/Register.

In addition, the Main Stage Keynote Luncheon provides a sponsorship opportunity for companies seeking visibility with industry leaders and executive decision-makers. Interested organizations can contact ESA’s sponsorship team for details.