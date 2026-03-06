NSCA Brings Navigate Management Consulting In-House

The NSCA said the addition of Navigate Management Consulting will expand access to operational expertise and business guidance for commercial integration firms.

The National Systems Contractors Association (NSCA) announced that Navigate Management Consulting has officially become part of the association as an in-house business service aimed at expanding resources for the commercial integration industry.

The transition follows the late-2025 acquisition of Solutions360 — the former owner of Navigate — by Northrim Horizon. As part of that transaction, the new ownership elected to keep Navigate within the commercial integration community by transferring ownership to NSCA.

“With NSCA’s leadership and reach, I’m confident that Navigate will grow and impact an even broader segment of the integrator community,” stated Nate Gardner, CEO at Solutions360.

Navigate’s online learning platform, Navigate Academy, will also become part of NSCA’s upcoming eXcellence in Business Operation (XBO) Knowledge Hub, which is expected to launch later in 2026, according to the annoucement.

The planned hub is described as an AI-enabled platform intended to consolidate knowledge and business resources available through NSCA. The system will combine content from the association’s Essentials Library with Navigate training materials and other vetted resources, enabling members to ask questions and access relevant materials such as whitepapers, videos, webinars or advisory guidance.

Brad Malone, president of Navigate, said the transition will allow the consulting organization to more directly support NSCA members by connecting them with the expertise of the association’s Business Accelerators and Member Advisory Council.

NSCA Director of Business Resources Mike Abernathy said the addition of Navigate strengthens the association’s ability to serve members with operational and management expertise, while Executive Director Tom LeBlanc described the move as a catalyst for modernizing how members find customized business guidance.

According to NSCA, the integration of Navigate and development of the XBO Knowledge Hub represent the next phase of its effort to deliver business insight to members through a combination of human expertise and advanced technology.