SIA Names Charles McGilvary Johnson Co-Chair of StartUps in Security Community

The Security Industry Association (SIA) has appointed Charles McGilvary Johnson as co-chair of its StartUps in Security community, an accelerator program focused on supporting innovation across the security technology sector.

The StartUps in Security initiative is designed to identify, support and partner with startups, scale-ups and established industry players working to shape the future of security technology. The program is guided by SIA’s Executive Advisory Board and focuses on helping emerging companies build relationships and accelerate growth.

Johnson, PSP and FCP, is founder and CEO of NGA Security Advisors and brings 30 years of experience in the electronic security industry. His background spans physical security disciplines including access control, video surveillance, artificial intelligence, biometrics, Internet of Things, license plate recognition and barrier protection systems. He has also worked across sectors including corporate enterprises, education, healthcare, critical infrastructure, transportation, gaming and government.

Within SIA’s startup community, Johnson has been actively involved since its inception. He previously served as chair of the Research Committee where he helped launch the Investor Series, which highlights investor perspectives on startups. He also participated in the StartUps in Security Strategy Review initiative at ISC East, providing early-stage companies with feedback on business strategy.

Johnson said he is honored to expand his involvement with SIA and emphasized the importance of supporting startup companies in the security industry. He noted that small businesses face ongoing challenges and highlighted his belief that many of the most impactful innovations in technology and problem solving are coming from startups.

As co-chair, Johnson will work alongside fellow co-chair Lee Odess to continue developing the community and supporting emerging security companies. SIA CEO Don Erickson said Johnson’s industry expertise and experience as a startup founder will benefit the program and help strengthen connections between innovators working to advance the sector.

StartUps in Security is open to startups and scale-ups focused on product development, innovation and market growth, often supported by external funding and operating in environments with significant uncertainty. The community has hosted events at ISC West and ISC East, launched a peer-to-peer mentoring program called the StartUps in Security Mastermind and conducted investor-focused interviews through its Investor Series.

SIA also noted that the transition includes appreciation for outgoing co-chair Robert Lydic for his leadership in the community.