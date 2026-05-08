SIA Names Nathan Wells as First Recipient of VETS Award

The Security Industry Association has named Nathan Wells as the first recipient of the SIA Valuing Experience, Talent and Service (VETS) Award, presented by SIA’s Veterans in Security community.

SIA will present the award to Wells during SIA GovSummit, the organization’s annual public policy and government security technology conference, taking place May 20-21 in Washington.

The VETS Award recognizes individuals who demonstrate dedication to supporting military veterans in the security industry through leadership in veteran recruitment, mentoring, career development and advocacy efforts that help veterans transition from military service into civilian careers.

Wells, an account executive at Convergint, is a U.S. Navy veteran with more than 20 years of experience leading security initiatives for enterprise clients in the utility, government and critical infrastructure sectors. In addition to his professional responsibilities, he serves as chair of Convergint Veterans Connect, an initiative that expanded from 40 to more than 100 members in 18 months under his leadership.

According to SIA, the program created a model for veteran engagement and mentorship that has since been adopted across the organization. Wells’ efforts have focused on helping veterans transition into civilian careers by connecting them with mentorship opportunities, community support and industry resources through partnerships with organizations including SIA.

“I am deeply honored to receive the SIA VETS Award, but the real reward has been watching my fellow veterans realize that their service didn’t end when they took off the uniform,” said Wells. “In the security industry, we have a unique opportunity to give these men and women a place where their leadership and heart for protection truly belong.”

Wells has also mentored participants in Convergint’s College Development Program, which supports early-career professionals. His veteran outreach work includes more than 150 hours of volunteer service in 2025 supporting the veteran community, leadership support at Veterans Affairs health care facilities and assisted living centers, guidance for transitioning service members entering the civilian workforce and development of a nationwide Veterans Day campaign and ongoing veteran recognition initiatives.

“SIA is proud to present the first-ever Valuing Experience, Talent and Service Award to Nathan Wells, valued veteran and an impressive leader who has had a strong impact on advancing veterans in our industry,” said Don Erickson, CEO of SIA. “Nathan exemplifies the ideals of veteran leadership and service through a lasting commitment to mission, community and the development of others. We thank Nathan for the meaningful work he has done to improve workplace opportunities and support for the veteran and military members of the security field and look forward to recognizing him at the 2026 SIA GovSummit.”

SIA said its Veterans in Security community supports veterans currently working in or interested in joining the security industry. The program also develops resources for active-duty military members preparing to transition into civilian careers within the security sector.