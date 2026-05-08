PASS Honors Jim Crumbley as Volunteer of the Year

Jim Crumbley of Risk Response Team received the PASS Volunteer of the Year award for his contributions to school safety and security initiatives.

PASS presented its Volunteer of the Year award to Jim Crumbley, president and CEO of Risk Response Team, Inc. and co-chair of the PASS Technical Committee. The award was presented during the PASS ISC Town Hall.

Crumbley brings decades of experience in risk consulting, crisis management, project management and investigative services across the public and private sectors in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and South America. In addition to serving on the PASS Advisory Council, he also co-chairs the organization’s Technical Committee.

According to PASS, Crumbley has played a key role in developing the PASS Safety and Security Guidelines for K-12 schools, particularly in the area of video surveillance. The organization said his presentations on camera usage and moderation of surveillance technology webinars have helped establish PASS as a leading authority in school safety and security.

Crumbley has contributed to PASS initiatives for more than a decade and was previously recognized by the Security Industry Association as Volunteer of the Year in 2015 for his role in establishing the alliance.

PASS said Crumbley’s commitment to education and security, along with his role as a founding member of the organization, made him one of the strongest candidates for the award.