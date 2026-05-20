ESA Members Elect New Board Directors for 2026

The Electronic Security Association announced the results of its 2026 Board of Directors election, naming new integrator, national company and associate member representatives to leadership roles.

The Electronic Security Association has announced the results of its 2026 Board of Directors election following a member voting process that concluded May 14.

According to the association, members voted on several open leadership positions, including three Integrator Director seats, one National Company Director seat and one Associate Member Director seat. Voting opened April 21 and was conducted electronically through Survey & Ballot Systems, a third-party election platform, ESA said.

The newly elected board members are:

Integrator directors

Jordan Jackson

Neil Atha

Randall Renfroe

National company director

Holly Borgmann

Associate member director

Quentin Gunther

In a statement, Merlin Guilbeau said the elected board members bring “diverse perspectives, proven leadership, and a deep commitment to the success of the electronic security and life safety industry.”

Kirk MacDowell added that this year’s election produced “an outstanding slate of candidates” and thanked ESA members for participating in the governance process.

The ESA Board of Directors helps oversee the association’s governance, policy development and strategic direction.

“Strong member participation helps ensure ESA remains responsive, forward-thinking, and well-positioned for the future,” MacDowell said.