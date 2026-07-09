ESA Forms Advisory Council to Guide Industry Research Initiatives

Business analytics and benchmarking tools are central to the Electronic Security Association's Industry Research Center, which is expanding its research initiatives with guidance from a newly formed advisory council.

The Electronic Security Association (ESA) has formed the ESA Industry Research Center Advisory Council, a group of industry executives that will help guide the strategic direction of the association’s research initiatives and identify priorities for future research.

The council will provide industry expertise, identify emerging trends and help shape research priorities for the ESA Industry Research Center, including the ESA Industry Performance Index (IPI).

The inaugural members of the Advisory Council are:

Michael Barnes , founder of Barnes & Associates

, founder of Barnes & Associates Kirk MacDowell , president of MacGuard Security Advisors

, president of MacGuard Security Advisors Scott R. Elkins , executive chairman of Zeus Fire and Security

, executive chairman of Zeus Fire and Security Ken Francis, executive vice president of Digital Monitoring Products (DMP)

Additional Advisory Council members will be announced in the coming weeks.

“The ESA Industry Research Center was created to provide independent, data-driven intelligence that helps security professionals make better business decisions,” said Merlin Guilbeau, CEO of ESA. “Our Advisory Council ensures that our research remains grounded in the real-world challenges and opportunities facing integrators, dealers, manufacturers, and the broader security community. Their collective experience will help keep our research relevant, practical, and focused on the issues that matter most.”

The council will serve in an advisory capacity alongside ESA leadership and Beacon Economics, the association’s independent research partner. According to ESA, members will provide guidance on research priorities, emerging industry trends and topics intended to deliver value to ESA members and the broader industry.

The council will also provide ongoing feedback as the ESA Industry Research Center expands its portfolio of research, benchmarking tools, economic analysis and educational resources.

“One of the greatest strengths of the Industry Research Center is that it is being built with input from the industry,” said Scott R. Elkins, executive chairman of Zeus Fire and Security and a member of the Advisory Council. “This council represents leaders with diverse experiences across the security market, and together we have an opportunity to help ensure the research reflects the realities businesses face every day.”

ESA established the Industry Research Center to provide economic intelligence and market insights intended to help security companies better understand industry trends, benchmark performance and make informed strategic decisions.

A central component of the initiative is the ESA Industry Performance Index, which was developed in partnership with Beacon Economics. Scheduled to launch later this summer, the index will measure the health of the electronic security industry across four areas: business activity and market growth, workforce capacity, revenue and business model health and technology and AI adoption.

According to ESA, the combination of independent economic analysis and guidance from industry leaders is intended to create a resource that helps businesses navigate changes in the electronic security marketplace.