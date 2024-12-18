SIA Security Cornerstones learning series expands to serve new industry professionals

The Security Industry Association (SIA) has unveiled its enhanced and expanded Security Cornerstones Learning Series, which offers essential education on core business and technology topics within the security industry. Security Cornerstones is a comprehensive, flexible training solution designed to provide novice professionals with a clear understanding of physical security technologies and best practices and expand technical knowledge for experienced employees by exploring industry elements they may not encounter daily.

“In the redesigned and expanded Cornerstones Learning Series, participants explore the technical aspects of physical and cyber security in access control, video surveillance, intrusion detection, data protection, and more. The program highlights exciting capabilities in converged technology deployments and innovative solutions shaping the industry,” said Dr. Elli Reges, director of learning and development at SIA. “Learners will gain not only a solid grasp of essential security concepts but also a deeper appreciation for the industry’s critical role in protecting people, assets, and information.”

The 2024 revamp of Security Cornerstones includes:

Updated Content: Refreshed educational material reviewed by subject matter experts to reflect current industry practices.

Refreshed educational material reviewed by subject matter experts to reflect current industry practices. Enhanced User Experience: Redesigned interface for more intuitive navigation.

Redesigned interface for more intuitive navigation. Interactive Learning Features: New quizzes, interactive elements, and knowledge checks to reinforce learning.

New quizzes, interactive elements, and knowledge checks to reinforce learning. Spanish Translation: Expanded learning accessibility with a Spanish-language option.

Expanded learning accessibility with a Spanish-language option. New Modules: Newly added courses on data privacy and critical infrastructure.

This self-paced e-learning series introduces key concepts and practical applications in physical security, making it an ideal resource for onboarding new hires or offering professional development opportunities to your team. Modules are about 20-30 minutes each, offering on-demand education covering security and technology basics and interactive content and quizzes to reinforce learning objectives. The course content is developed and vetted by SIA members and veteran security industry experts. Whether employees are completely new to the industry or seasoned professionals looking to deepen their understanding of security system technologies, this program delivers valuable insights to help them succeed.

Security Cornerstones includes modules on the following:

The Security Ecosystem

Access Control

Video Security

Alarms & Detection

Security and Convergence

Audio Security

Data Privacy

Critical Infrastructure

Risk Management (coming in early 2025)

The Security Cornerstones series has become very popular for new employee onboarding, and it is available in an individual seat model in addition to a corporate licensing model that allows human resources teams to provide it as part of broader employee onboarding and initial training of new employees. Pricing for access to the entire Cornerstones learning series starts at $99. Learn more and enroll here for the English-language course and here for the Spanish-language course.

In addition to the roll-out of the enhanced Security Cornerstones learning series, SIA will be releasing a new Data Privacy Certificate Program on Data Privacy Day, Jan. 28, 2025. The development of this new Data Privacy Certificate is being underwritten by the generous support of SIA member company Secure Worker Access Consortium (SWAC) and its managing partner, Daniel Krantz.