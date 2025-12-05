Life Safety Alliance Debuts Legends Program for Security Pioneers

The Life Safety Alliance (LSA) has launched the LSA Legends Program, a new initiative designed to recognize individuals whose innovation, thought leadership and integrity have had a lasting impact on the global security and life safety professions.

The program aims to honor professionals whose contributions shaped the frameworks, standards and institutions that influence how organizations protect people, assets and operations today.

“Many of the great innovators in our field built the foundations of modern practice long before recognition programs existed,” said Michael Gips, LSA Legends Committee Co-Chair. “The Legends Program ensures that their influence is not only remembered but formally enshrined. Their work changed how we think about risk, resilience and leadership. That deserves lasting acknowledgment.”

Nominees will be evaluated through a two-stage process and must meet six foundational criteria: thought leadership, enduring influence, professional integrity, institutional legacy, leadership continuity and sustained contribution. After initial review, the prior year’s Top 40 Thought Leaders in Security and Life Safety vote on the remaining candidates. Achieving Legend status requires a 75% affirmative vote.

Jonathan Perillo, Co-Chair of the LSA Legends Committee, described the involvement of the Top 40 honorees as a way to connect today’s innovators with the individuals who established many of the principles and practices that guide the profession.

"By asking them to serve as judges, we connect the innovators of today with the visionaries who laid the groundwork for everything we now take for granted in security, safety and resilience," he said.

The Legends Program spans disciplines including physical security, life safety, business continuity, intelligence, emergency management, investigations, loss prevention and cybersecurity. Inductees will be recognized annually each January as part of a “Class of Legends” and will be permanently archived within LSA’s historical record.

Committee members noted the program’s global reach and its intention to preserve the work of influential professionals across borders. They also highlighted its role in ensuring the achievements of pioneers remain accessible to emerging leaders.

Nominations for the inaugural class opened December 1 and close December 31. Eligibility requirements and nomination details are available here.